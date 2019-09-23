A Waco man charged with sexual trafficking of a woman in multiple cities and states and with assaulting the mother of his child pleaded guilty Monday to lesser charges that could result in his imminent release from custody.
Eddie Don Sowells, 28, pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint and continuous violence against the family and was sentenced to two years in prison in accordance with a plea agreement with the McLennan County District Attorney's Office.
Sowells was given credit for the 20 months he has been in the county jail and should be eligible for parole within a few months, court officials said.
Sowells had faced a second-degree felony trafficking of a person charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Instead, prosecutors dismissed that count and he pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint, a third-degree felony.
He also faced charges from another case of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering a child, charges that also carry up to 20 years in prison. Those charges were dismissed and he pleaded guilty to the reduced family violence charge.
Besides pleading guilty to the lesser charges, the terms of the plea bargain also mean Sowells won't have to register as a sex offender.
Prosecutor Tiffany Clark, who inherited the cases from previous prosecutors, declined comment Monday.
Sowell's attorney, Phil Martinez, said evidence in the cases built by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, was problematic.
"I just think the cases had some problems with the complaining witnesses, and as a result, a two-year prison sentence was an appropriate result," Martinez said. "He has almost two years' credit from being in the county jail, so he is about four months shy of paroling."
McLennan County Sheriff's Office Investigator Joseph Scaramucci declined comment on Sowell's plea bargain.
While he may be paroled soon on the McLennan County charges, Sowells faces continuous trafficking of persons charges in Erath County, where he was arrested last year, a month after his indictment in McLennan County on the trafficking charge.
During their investigation, McLennan County Sheriff's Office officials contacted a woman about her description of Sowells as a "pimp" during a March 2013 phone call she made from the McLennan County Jail.
"While speaking with her, she indicated that in March 2013 she and Sowells were dating when she lost her job," the affidavit states. "She stated that Sowells indicated he would begin to pimp her out in order for her to make money. She stated that Sowells was already pimping two females."
She told investigators they initially went to New Orleans to work, where Sowells and two other women were arrested on prostitution charges before returning to Waco, according to the affidavit.
"She went on to state that they continued to work Waco after returning and that over the course of a couple years Eddie was pimping approximately 15 girls in the Waco area," the affidavit states. "She stated that they also worked in Austin, San Antonio, College Station and Killeen."
Investigators found at least 164 online advertisements affiliated with a phone number the woman provided for Sowells and identified at least four other women Sowells reportedly had trafficked between 2013 and 2017, according to the affidavit.
