A Waco man serving parole for brutally beating a clerk with a lead pipe in a 1993 convenience store robbery is headed back to prison for robbing another convenience store.
Mack Edward Johnson, 54, pleaded guilty to the Oct. 1, 2017 robbery of a 7-Eleven store at 701 S. University Parks Drive in a plea deal that allowed him to avoid an aggravated robbery charge and prosecution for three other store robberies. Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court sentenced him to 40 years in prison Tuesday.
Johnson's attorney, Melanie Walker, said the charge was reduced because authorities determined that Johnson did not use a gun, but used his finger to look like one.
Police said Johnson was wearing a mask when entered the convenience store around 3 a.m. and pretended to have a gun. He went behind the register, ordered the clerk to give him money and took two packs of Newport cigarettes. He ran from the business when two Baylor University police officers entered the store, according to police reports.
Officials said Johnson jumped a fence and ran into the Abbey Glenn Apartments complex, where police caught him. Police also linked Johnson to two other robberies at the same store on Aug. 15 and Sept. 16, plus a fourth aggravated robbery at a Dollar General store at 205 E. Waco Drive on Sept. 16.
Johnson, who has five felony convictions and five misdemeanor convictions, was sentenced to life in prison in 1993 after he robbed a Circle K convenience store in Waco and beat the clerk with a lead pipe. He was released on parole in 2015, according to court records.