The former Martha Jane’s Liquor Store in North Waco continues to buzz with activity as community volunteers help Mission Waco transform another stretch at North 15th Street and Colcord Avenue.
Groups and organizations are booked all summer to help Mission Waco at many of its 16 buildings belonging to the nonprofit of 70 staff members, Mission Waco Founder Jimmy Dorrell said.
“Summertime is crazy fun,” Dorrell said. “We have groups from all over.”
Every summer differs, depending on the nonprofit’s ongoing projects, he said. Work is also tailored to be age appropriate depending on the volunteers, he said.
The staff works to teach volunteers that come through about Mission Waco’s guiding principle that it is better to empower and educate people in need than to simply hand out stuff, Dorrell said.
As work continues at the 3,600-square-foot structures in North Waco which include the former liquor store, what will fill the space inside remains a mystery, Dorrell said.
Mission Waco purchased the 1930s-era structures on that corner, including the liquor store site, for $150,000 in June last year. The project is dubbed the Colcord Office and Retail Development, or C.O.R.D. Center. The addition in the North Waco neighborhood adds to the surrounding Mission Waco properties at the intersection, including Jubilee Theatre, Jubilee Food Market, Urban Edibles and the World Cup Cafe and Fair Trade Market.
Within the next two or three weeks, the architect plans to submit plans for the first phase to the city of Waco for consideration for approval.
If the last of demolition progresses and the architect’s plans are finalized as expected, construction could start in early August, Dorrell said. Rydell Real Estate will then start to market the locations for Mission Waco, he said.
Mission Waco has no plans to run a business out of the spaces. Instead, it will rent the facilities to companies willing to provide one of the several requested neighborhood amenities, he said.
“They’ll pay Mission Waco rent and do their thing and hopefully succeed in what they do,” he said. “We just don’t know what that will look like.”
Youth from Columbus Avenue Baptist Church typically travel for mission trips during the summer, but this year they decided to stay local, Youth Minister Dylan Manley said.
“I realize we have a lot of need in this city. With a lot of need in this city we decided we needed to serve where we live,” said Manley, who has been in his position three-and-a-half years. “We had groups at Urban Reap at Jubilee Food Market, Martha Jane’s, and groups doing other things around city helping out and letting people know what Mission Waco is doing and how they can be helped.”
Manley said the group at the former Martha Jane’s location gutted the inside one day and collected all the debris the next day and unloaded it at the landfill.
Mission Waco is $92,362 away from its fundraising goal for the project, Dorrell said. Christ is Our Salvation, a family-run foundation, pledged to match up to $220,000 in donations toward converting the buildings into a neighborhood asset, and 120 donors have bought symbolic “shares” in the project, he said.
Community members provided two dozen suggestions for types of businesses that would benefit the area, Dorrell said. Suggestions included a bookstore, retail store, laundromat and office space, among others.
Any type of business related to food is likely out of the question because of the added costs of meeting specific needs and code requirements during construction, he said. Mission Waco also established and operates the World Cup Café across the street from the old liquor store. Dorrell said the restaurant has surpassed its goals over the past few months as it continues to see the neighborhood and community embrace the facility.
Mission Waco also raised almost $1 million to convert the long-vacant former Safeway store at North 15th Street and Colcord Avenue into Jubilee Food Market, which opened in November 2016. The grocery store offers reduced prices on fresh produce, meat, specialty items and Blue Bell ice cream, among other products, Dorrell said.
Donations can be made at secure.paperlesstrans.com/MissionWaco.