Community members and victims advocates traveled throughout Central Texas on Saturday to spread the word about human trafficking in a multi-county awareness effort.
"A lot of people aren't aware of this and I know some of my friends from the university have never heard of human trafficking, so if they've never heard of it, it's likely others have never heard of it," Baylor University student Raegan Turner said.
Turner and about 30 other volunteers gathered Saturday at Antioch Community Church in Waco with members of the Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition. The group was one of dozens that participated in the annual "Not In My City: Human Trafficking Awareness" movement.
Participants divided into small groups and visited businesses in 10 local cities to offer information and distribute flyers in hopes of reaching potential human trafficking victims.
"I think this is a great way for our community to actively participate in raising awareness about trafficking and being able to talk to business leaders and provide prevention materials," said Jessica Foran, case director for the Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition. "We want to target businesses where victims might be or go, like gas stations along the highway, hotels, convenience stores, rest stops and anywhere where a victim moving through our community might see a flyer and we might be able to rescue a victim."
Volunteers asked managers or supervisors for permission to put up posters with information about resources for potential human trafficking victims. Foran said volunteers have participated in the outreach event for several years and typically focus on the Interstate 35 corridor, both cities and rural areas.
Coalition leaders and volunteers held similar events in Bosque, Hill, Freestone, Limestone and Bell counties Saturday. About 60 people participated in the Central Texas area, Foran said.
Last year, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office worked about 60 human trafficking investigations, including sex trafficking and labor trafficking cases, Detective Joseph Scaramucci said. As a result of those investigations, 50 people were arrested on human trafficking-related crimes and 100 victims of human trafficking were identified, Scaramucci said.
"I just recently joined Unbound, but I think this is a humbling experience to go into businesses and talk to people who might not know about trafficking," Baylor student and volunteer Katelyn Lunini said. "It is so important to know, and I don't think people realize how prevalent it is."
Saturday's effort has the potential to be the difference between a victim continuing to be trafficked and finding help, Turner said.
"If people who are being trafficked go to these businesses and see these signs, that could lead to them being rescued," Turner said. "If we, in any way, are going to help a victim by seeing a poster, I am all for spending my time out helping."