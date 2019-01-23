An 18-wheeler dropped 5,000 menstrual pads off at Pam McKown’s house over Thanksgiving.
"They’re stuck every possible place in my house," McKown said with a laugh.
The donation, while it may seem like it would last a lifetime, is expected to cover a year’s demand for Take Heart Ministries, which seeks to meet homeless women's needs during menstruation.
However, the Waco nonprofit is pushing for donations of other sanitary items ahead of its participation in Project Homeless Connect, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Waco, 500 Webster Ave. Organizers will provide the homeless community various services, including dental information, employment assistance, haircuts, health and vision screenings, HIV testing, housing information, pet care, social services and veteran benefits help.
Take Heart Ministries also plans to distribute a Love Tote to each woman who participates.
Each tote will have pads, tampons, Granola bars and wipes.
The Thanksgiving delivery came through Take Heart Ministries' partnership with Alliance for Period Supplies, a national nonprofit organization that collects, stores and distributes menstrual supplies.
"Their platform is to end period poverty, which is really what we’re doing too," McKown said.
People typically think about clothes, food and shelter when they think about the needs of the homeless population, she said.
"I think a lot of people miss the opportunity to recognize women and their unique need," McKown said. "This is a small thing but has really big meaning."
It is important that women know they are not alone and that community members understand their struggle, she said.
"To help them, say, ‘We get it,’ because we’re all women and we all deal with this," she said. "We want to take away one little burden to help you succeed on whatever path you’re going. It would be great to get the community around that and to be involved."
McKown said she is also seeking donations of items that might add a little something special to each tote, whether travel-size shampoo, lotions or makeup.
"Clearly homeless women aren’t going to sit in a bubble bath, but if you have extra makeup samples … an extra little touch that says, ‘Here’s something special for you,'" she said.
The nonprofit distributed about 800 Love Totes last year, McKown said. It also now works with Communities in Schools, helping teens identified as low income or homeless, and works with Compassion Ministries, Caritas of Waco and other organizations.
In McLennan County, 188 people were classified as homeless in 2018, according to the latest annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Donations can be arranged by emailing pam@takeheartministry.org.