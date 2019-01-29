Prosper Waco announced Tuesday that its first-ever executive director will step down from his role next month after four years in the position.
Matthew Polk will serve his last day as executive director Feb. 15. The board of directors will conduct a nationwide search to replace Polk, according to a Prosper Waco news release.
Prosper Waco's mission is to support local nonprofits, businesses, schools, churches and other community organizations by collaborating with them on how to improve the health, education and financial security of Waco and McLennan County, according to the nonprofit's website.
Polk, 40, said in a statement that it was time for him to move on, although working with the organization had been "fulfilling and inspiring."
"I am really proud of the work that the Waco community has done to build the Prosper Waco initiative into what it is today," Polk said in an email. "Prosper Waco was always about creating a community-wide initiative that harnessed the good work that many individuals and organizations are already doing. I think that collectively we have laid the foundation for our community to collaborate a new way that really connects the dots between many partners and makes everyone's work more powerful."
While he does not have a new job lined up, Polk said he is interested in working on similar issues at the state and national level, possibly in a higher education setting. Polk served as a superintendent of Rapoport Academy for three years before he joined Prosper Waco in early 2015. Before that, he worked as an administrator at the academy for three years.
Prosper Waco partnered with Waco ISD to set up an in-district charter system, Transformation Waco, to govern five schools at-risk of closure because of their failing state standardized tests for five consecutive years.
The nonprofit also supports the partnership between the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Family Health Center, Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White-Hillcrest to train and deploy community health workers in areas with little access to health care.
“Matthew laid the foundation for this incredibly important strategic initiative to be able to make sure that Waco’s goals can be achieved,” District 4 City Councilman Dillon Meek said. “And I personally consider Matthew a friend, have enjoyed working with him and I believe our city is in a better place because of his efforts.”
The Prosper Waco board of directors thanked Polk for his service in a statement.
"Dr. Polk has helped to build an initiative that is uniquely positioned to connect and support the many people and organizations doing great work to address the challenges our community faces, and Prosper Waco has become part of the fabric of the Greater Waco community," the statement read. "The premise of collective impact is deceptively simple: community leaders and organizations can accomplish more working together than on their own."
Since 2015, the initiative has secured almost $7 million in federal, state and private funding from outside Waco.
Polk, an Amarillo native, said he hoped people remember the early years of Prosper Waco as "an exciting time of creative problem-solving done in partnership with organizations and community members across Waco."
"Our role as the Prosper Waco team was always to facilitate and support the work of partner organizations," he said. "I hope that people who need and deserve the opportunity to improve their lives will remember this as the beginning of a period in Waco's history in which every member of this community has the chance to reach their full potential, provide for their family and contribute to their community."