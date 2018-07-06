Homeless and dying of brain cancer, a middle-aged man living in his truck in a southeast Texas town desperately needed to join relatives in Michigan.
Pilots for Christ International learned of his plight, and the organization’s president, Tim Layne, took matters into his own hands. He flew from Fremont, Michigan, to Texas, offering the struggling man “who was still wearing a hospital gown” a 1,300-mile lift back home, no charge and no questions asked.
Layne delivered his passenger as a snowstorm raged and the runway started to ice. The man’s sister expressed concern over his soul, wondered out loud if he had ever made a commitment to Christ, if he “knew the Lord,” Layne said.
She was assured, truthfully, that during a rare moment of lucidity, with the fog lifting from his piercing blue eyes, the man had professed his faith, he said.
All in a day’s work for those who fly, pray and pursue donations for Pilots for Christ, which has formally commissioned a new chapter in Waco.
Layne and his wife, Lori, and Tom McKernan, Pilots for Christ Texas Chapter president, met at Waco Regional Airport on Friday to announce the creation of the Waco branch, which will merge with operations in East Texas.
Also attending was Diane Loeb, secretary and treasurer for the Texas chapter. She is a professor in the Department of Communication Services and Disorders at Baylor University, and also serves as endowed chair of the department.
Pilots for Christ was founded in 1985 by William Starrs, a pastor in Parkesburg, Pennsylvania, and a flying enthusiast who sought to create what is called “God’s Air Force,” a non-denominational group of pilots and non-pilots who provide urgent air and ground travel nationwide, according to a press release.
The organization offers what it calls “compassion” flights and hospice flights, and also provides transportation to pastors, missionaries, chaplains and volunteer organizations assisting with disasters, according to the press release.
Pilots typically use their own planes, and a significant percentage are retired commercial pilots, Layne said. He flew his 1976 Piper Aztec into Waco, parking it outside the Texas Aero building at Waco Regional during a news conference and certification presentation to McKernan for the new chapter.
Pilots for Christ has transported relief workers and clergy to school shootings and natural disasters, and to the Texas community of Sutherland Springs, near San Antonio, where last year a gunman with a grudge against a church member opened fire, killing 26 people and then himself.
“We receive internet requests for assistance, and we send notices to various chapters,” Layne said. “They confirm receipt, and one accepts the mission, with the pilot responsible for making decisions on how to proceed.”
He said flights have hauled pastors to weddings and funerals, and on occasion provided transportation to a daughter of evangelist Billy Graham.
“Texas has a lot of pilots, the second-largest number of pilots in the United States, and the state needs them,” Layne said.
Relief efforts related to Hurricane Harvey caused a lot of demand, and requests are common for transfers to the renowned MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, which treats patients from around the world.
McKernan called himself an “ground warrior” because he does not pilot planes but coordinates ground transportation related to Pilots for Christ.
“I’ve lived in Kansas and Nebraska, but as the saying goes, I moved to Texas as fast as I could,” McKernan said.
Layne said people hoping to book flights through Pilots for Christ will find contact information at pilotsforchrist.org.
Pilots for Christ also seeks to keep nonprofits, medical centers and houses of worship updated on services.
“A classic example of what we do is the recent transfer of a patient needing back surgery out of state,” Layne said. “It’s hard to imagine someone like that flying commercial, with the medical needs and other issues involved.”
Loeb estimated 30 percent of flights provided by Pilots for Christ are hospice related, with terminally ill patients needing transportation.
Layne said the organization raises operating revenue through fundraisers and generous donors.
“There are chapters in Austin and in Dallas, north of here and south of here,” he said. “We thought it time to place one in between.”