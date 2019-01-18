The Methodist Children's Home spreads across 128 beautifully maintained acres on Herring Avenue near Cameron Park. For well more than 100 yeas troubled youngsters from Texas and New Mexico have found guidance, acceptance and, for many, a new lease on life there.
Now it is looking for someone new to take the reins.
President and CEO Tim Brown has announced he will retire, and the social service ministry has started a nationwide search for his successor.
"After much thought, prayer and discussion with my family and the board of directors in recent months, I have decided that the time is right to retire," Brown said in a press release from Methodist Children's Home. "I share this news with a grateful heart, a sense of peace and the satisfaction of seeing so many young lives change for the better, families reunite, and staff members serve, flourish and grow professionally and personally."
His retirement becomes effective June 30.
Brown is stepping down after 36 years with the agency, which is in the midst of a $23 million capital campaign that has seen construction of the first new on-campus home in more than 50 years, spokesman Russell Rankin said.
"All told, we will have 11 new homes once we're done," he said. "We have three homes completed, two homes in process and six more down the road."
The residences give people ages 11 to 18 a place to call home, away from conflict that may threaten their emotional or physical well-being. They complement the stately main building that dominates the campus.
"Many of the kids come here through no fault of their own," Rankin said. "They may have parent issues and need a place to stay for a while. Maybe their parents are dealing with financial issues, incarceration, recovery, something along those lines. Many are private placements. A smaller number are related to (Child Protective Services) cases. There are a variety of reasons why these young people find their way to the Methodist Children's Home."
The home can trace its founding to 1890, when the Northwest Texas Methodist Conference, meeting in Abilene, voted to create an orphanage. A committee chose Waco in 1893 after the city donated a 10-acre site, including a 16-room residence, according to information on wacohistory.org.
By the end of the first year, 26 children lived at what then was called Northwest Texas Conference Orphans Home, according to wacohistory.org.
Residents started attending local schools, and the home worked to create a sense of normalcy, providing access to visiting circuses, the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo, and area sporting events — treats made possible by "generous donors," Rankin said.
Today, the home has its own charter school, football field, gymnasium and athletics teams. A chapel allows students to attend regular church services and participate in a praise band and choir, Rankin said.
"They are really encouraged to get involved in creative aspects of worship, including the spoken word," he said.
The home maintains a team of pastors and ministers who provide input, he said.
The new president will oversee Waco Methodist Children's Home, the local Methodist Children's Home Boys Ranch east of the city, transition living programs for alumni ages 18 to 26, and foster care and in-home services through 13 Family Outreach offices across Texas and New Mexico, according to the press release.
The organization employs 235, has a $27 million annual budget, and receives support from the six United Methodist Annual Conferences of Texas and New Mexico. It serves about 5,000 youth and families annually, Rankin said.
"I was blessed to begin my career at MCH as a home parent, and I am equally blessed to be ending it as the 10th president of this ministry," Brown said in the press release.
In his 36 years working for the home, Brown served as recreation coordinator, assistant administrator for child care, vice president for child care, vice president for community services and interim president. From 1991 to 2000, he served as president and CEO of the Lee and Beulah Moor Children's Home in El Paso.