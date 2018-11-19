Volunteers are rolling up their sleeves to make sure everyone in Waco can have a Thanksgiving feast this week.
Local charities such as Meals on Wheels, Friends for Life, Salvation Army and Mission Waco are preparing to feed more than 1,000 people, many of them disadvantaged, disabled or elderly.
And the feasting was already off to a good start Monday evening, with the help of a downtown restaurant that offered an Asian twist on the traditional Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who stopped by.
Dozens of people waited outside Clay Pot, a Vietnamese restaurant at 416 Franklin Ave., for a free dinner Monday, complete with orange-glazed turkey, ham fried rice, green beans and sweet potatoes with cranberry sauce.
Restaurant owners Phong and Thanh Le said their charitable Thanksgiving event was inspired by their 14-year-old daughter.
“She has a heart of gold,” Thanh Le said.
Than Le said the event was a way to give back to a community that helped her family when they first emigrated from Vietnam to the United States in 1975.
“Now, 40 years later, we just wanted to give back and share the love,” Thanh said.
The couple hoped to serve at least 200 people with the help of 20 volunteers Monday in what they hope will become an annual tradition.
Meanwhile, local charities are gearing up for feasts large and small, some served in the privacy of their clients’ homes.
- Mission Waco volunteers plan to feed and entertain 100 people at the Mission Waco Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave., which serves homeless and struggling people.
- “It’s our gift to the community,” said Mission Waco founder Jimmy Dorrell.
- The Salvation Army will serve Thanksgiving lunch at its community kitchen, 300 Webster Ave., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Meals on Wheels will serve 500 meals to area residents Thursday morning with the help of volunteers and donations from the Waco Scottish Rite.
- “Being able to help provide meals to someone in my community, it could be a neighbor of mine, someone who isn’t able to see their family, or maybe their family passed away it helps me remember what we should be doing on holidays such as Thanksgiving,” said Laura Ziemer, Meals on Wheels director of client services. “I hope one day if I’m homebound that someone will do that me,” Ziemer said.
- Friends for Life has 200 volunteers preparing to deliver 450 meals to elderly and disabled residents through its Friends for Thanksgiving event.
One of those Friends for Life volunteers is Dixie Petty, 44, of Lorena, who has made it an annual tradition since 19 years ago. Then a young single mom, she learned about the opportunity through a news article.
Petty hasn’t missed a holiday with the nonprofit Friends for Life since.
“There are so many incredible older people who have no family, no children and nobody to come see them,” Petty said. “They want so bad to have just somebody to visit with especially on a special day.”
For 16 years, Petty said she made sure to save Viola Bush’s house as her last stop to allow for extra time with her favorite person. Bush loved it when Petty’s children would visit her on Thanksgiving, she said.
“She had nothing to give us, but her love, her stories, her time and her home,” Petty said. “She always called us her, ‘babies.’ ”
Two years ago, Petty said she was heartbroken to learn that Bush, 96, passed away weeks before Thanksgiving. Petty cherishes the group photo she took with Bush and her children their last Thanksgiving together, she said.
She urged others to give volunteering a try on Thanksgiving.
“The blessing you’re going to get in return is incomprehensible,” she said. “It’s a blessing for years to come.”