Each summer Caritas conducts a “Fan Club” drive to acquire funds for the acquisition and distribution of circulating fans to people in need as well as to provide utility payment assistance in appropriate situations.
Many of these individuals are elderly or disabled. Caritas also helps families who struggle to feed their children, many of whom are served by the federal free- and reduced-price breakfast and lunch programs during the school year.
Caritas is reaching out to the public for donations to the “Fan Club.”
- $20 will cover the cost of one box fan.
- $50 will allow Caritas to purchase 125 pounds of food.
- $100 will provide assistance to a family in danger of losing its water or electric service.
“Caritas clients will be benefited by the donation, and you will have the satisfaction of knowing that you have helped someone deal with an uncomfortable, sometimes dangerous, situation in a very real way,” said Buddy Edwards, executive director of the agency.
Studies show that almost 30% of the Waco community lives in poverty, living in a home without air conditioning or wondering how to pay higher utility bills while stretching limited income to keep food on the table.
“Fan Club” donations can be made online at caritas-waco.org by clicking the “Donate Now” link and indicating “Fan Club” in the comments section; or by mailing a contribution to Caritas at 300 S. 15th St., Waco, TX 76701.
For more information, call Caritas at 254-753-4593.