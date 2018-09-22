Susan L. Pamerleau chuckles when people ask how she will fit in as the first woman to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas in the 161-year history of the sprawling federal region.
She has lived her life carving out a place for herself and rising to the top in male-dominated professions. The 72-year-old was the first woman elected sheriff in Bexar County and rose to the rank of major general during a 32-year career in the Air Force.
She is not intimidated.
"When I became sheriff, everyone would say, 'This is a man's world. How are they going to accept you and how are you going to adapt?' For me, it's been there, done that," Pamerleau said.
Pamerleau was sworn in Monday as the new marshal for the Western District of Texas, which, geographically, is second only in size to Alaska in the country. The district includes 68 counties, encompasses 809 miles along the border with Mexico, and has federal courts in San Antonio, Austin, Del Rio, El Paso, Midland-Odessa, Pecos and Waco.
"I am not daunted," Pamerleau said. "It is not about being the first. It is about showing younger women and men that it doesn't matter your gender. You can do meaningful things and contribute in a significant way regardless of your gender. That is really the important thing. When I was coming up in the Air Force, there was only one woman colonel. Only one. But we are beyond that now. Things change.
"If my success and the opportunities I have had encourage or excite young women about the possibilities that are ahead for them, that is what is important. Not the fact that I was the first," she said.
In her first few days on the job, Pamerleau attended the swearing in of Waco's new federal judge, Alan Albright, the day after she was sworn in and said she has been "drinking from a fire hose and getting things organized."
"There are great people in the Western District, and that is part of the federal government," she said. "You may have a change in leadership, but people know their job and things keep going."
A preacher's kid born in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pamerleau grew up in Oklahoma, New Mexico and Wyoming. When an Air Force recruiter came to the University of Wyoming at the height of the Vietnam war, Pamerleau and a few of her sorority sisters thought it might be entertaining to go listen to her "spiel."
Pamerleau was in her senior year in 1968 majoring in sociology. That year, the National Defense Authorization Act was passed, repealing a provision that limited women in the military from rising above the rank of lieutenant colonel or navy commander and one mandating that women could not comprise more than 2 percent of military forces.
"Those provisions were put into law in 1947," Pamerleau said. "A woman's traditional role back then was a homemaker, so it was to ensure that men coming back from war had jobs. So they limited the level and number of women who could come in. By 1968, there was a different environment, and today, there are no restrictions."
Pamerleau joined the Air Force, hoping to see the world. Those four years turned in 32 years, she said, adding that her service took her to 41 countries and all 50 states.
During her Air Force career, Pamerleau served at the Pentagon, developing plans, programs and budgets for personnel programs and base realignment and closure actions. She served in personnel management positions in Washington, D.C., and Texas and commanded the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama and the Air Force Personnel Center at Randolph Air Force Base in Texas.
She retired in 2000 and moved to San Antonio, where she worked almost seven years as senior vice president for USAA, the huge insurance and financial services company.
Later, she was recruited by a group of people that included Cindy Taylor Krier, a former state senator and former Bexar County judge, to run for county commissioner to take the spot of a candidate who died 100 days before the general election. Despite the short notice, she was narrowly defeated by a 12-year incumbent.
But it whetted her appetite to continue her public service. She was energized by the local grassroots political network and later was encouraged to run for sheriff. She became the first woman elected Bexar County sheriff and served as the 38th sheriff of the county from January 2013 to December 2016.
As sheriff, Pamerleau oversaw the 11th largest sheriff's office and the 16th largest jail system in the nation, with a budget of more than $200 million and a law enforcement and civilian staff of about 2,000.
While sheriff, Pamerleau co-chaired the American Bar Association’s Law Enforcement Sub-Committee and also co-chaired the ABA Law Enforcement Task Force on Body Cameras. She frequently was asked to speak at national and state conferences, including the Florida Smart Justice Summit, the Correctional Institute of Texas’ Mental Health Conference and at a congressional briefing on mental illness in the criminal justice system.
Texas Sen. John Cornyn invited her to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Mental Illness in the Criminal Justice System in 2016, and it was Cornyn who nominated Pamerleau for a presidential appointment to the U.S. Marshal's job.
"I describe this as sort of like being a federal sheriff," Pamerleau said of her new job. "There is a law enforcement piece, and most people recognize the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, sex offender registration and making sure they are reporting appropriately.
"And a critical part of the marshal's role is protecting the federal judicial process, including witness protection, protection of judges, assuring safety for the judicial process with our court security officers and how they support the judges and work the U.S. Attorney's Office. It is a real team effort to do that."
Orlando Garcia, chief judge of the Western District of Texas, said he was honored to swear in Pamerleau to her four-year term in office.
"Marshal Pamerleau is well experienced, given her extensive management background with the defense department and prior law enforcement, and we look forward to her serving the Western District."