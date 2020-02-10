A Baylor University researcher’s work with indigenous children in Ecuador’s rainforest suggests weight loss isn't nearly as simple as burning more calories than you eat.
Sam Urlacher, assistant professor of anthropology in Baylor’s College of Arts & Sciences, was lead author in a recent study that analyzed the diet and activity level of children in rural, remote parts of the Amazon basin compared to Canadian children. The study was published Scientific Advances in December.
The study found that those children were more active than their North American counterparts, but that doesn't mean they burned more calories overall.
“Even though they live really active lifestyles, even though they have really active immune systems because they’re dealing with persistent infections there, they’re still not spending more calories every day in total than kids here in the U.S. that don’t have to do those things,” Urlacher said.
For the study, Urlacher and other researchers worked with 44 Shuar children. The Shuar people live throughout Ecuador and Peru.
“You see communities ranging from very, very remote communities that continue to practice very traditional subsistence practices to those now living in these market centers of about 10,000,” Urlacher said. “It’s kind of the whole spectrum, which make the Shuar really interesting and really great to work with.”
Researchers gathered data from 44 Shuar kids between the ages of 5 and 12 in fall 2016 and spent the last several years analyzing the results. The study focused on a remote community without electricity of running water, where kids wake up early and garden, fish and forage with their parents. Shuar kids go to school, but not daily, and they spend the rest of their time the way most kids do: helping with chores around the house and playing with their friends.
Kids wore accelerometers, wearable devices that track body movement, for two weeks. Researchers later compared the data to a group of Canadian children that wore the same devices for another study.
Shuar children are about 25% more active than their industrialized Canadian counterparts, but children with different lifestyles who are the same size essentially expend the same number of calories no matter what.
“It doesn’t really seem to matter what kind of habitual lifestyle you have,” Urlacher said. “Your body is just redistributing, reallocating calories to different metabolic tasks, not necessarily spending more overall.”
The World Health Organization uses calculations that assume more physically active kids need more calories, but Urlacher said his work calls that assumption into question.
“It does provide some support for that old adage ‘You can’t outrun a bad diet,’ ” Urlacher said. “If just exercising alone and doing it regularly doesn’t seem to be enough to maintain energy balance or to lose weight, diet is kind of the key factor here.”
Urlacher said data he’s analyzing now shows the trend holds true when comparing urban Shuar children to rural Shuar children.
Urlacher said this study isn’t the first to show that weight loss isn't just a matter of expending more calories than one consumes. He referred to a 2016 study by the National Institutes of Health that followed former contestants on the weight-loss reality show “Biggest Loser." Over a six-year period, all but one of the contestants had regained weight, and their metabolisms had slowed down.
“Over time, your body accommodates that heightened physical activity energy expenditure to spend less elsewhere, probably in areas like inflammation and immune activity, to balance the checkbook, so to speak,” Urlacher said. “There really is great evidence for this in scientific exercise literature and elsewhere.”
Urlacher said digestion probably plays a role as well. Children in developing countries deal with gut inflammation and infections more frequently, which might mean they need to eat more to take in adequate nutrition. For Shuar people who live in rural areas, infectious diseases are more common than chronic illnesses.
He said the energy expenditures match up when comparing kids of similar sizes, but Shuar kids tend to be physically smaller, weigh less and experience stunted growth.
“We think this is really important because what this suggests is ... how can we understand the growth stunting that occurs in the developing world?" he said. "How can we understand differences in body size across populations? Much of it is environmentally driven. We think growth is a key factor here in determining energy requirements.”
He said that doesn’t mean exercise is unimportant. Physical health consists of more than weight, and physical activity plays a role in appetite regulation that can’t be overlooked.
Urlacher spent four months in Ecuador, but he’s spent two years on and off with the Shuar people as part of the Shuar Health and Life History Project, which brings together researchers, local doctors and Shuar Federation members.
Urlacher said he’s headed back at the end of May to start new work with local doctors to focus on the childhood causes of metabolic diseases.
