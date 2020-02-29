A study on Baylor students’ religious tattoos revealed some emotional truths and lingering stigmas.
Associate Sociology Professor Kevin Dougherty, a tattoo enthusiast, led a study analyzing 752 photos of tattoos, collected by his students and catalogued by gender. He worked with his friend and fellow body art fan Jerome Koch, a sociology professor at Texas Tech University, to analyze the photos and publish their findings in the journal Visual Studies.
Dougherty said he’s been using tattoos as a way of studying identity and belonging in his introduction to sociology class at Baylor for about two years. As part of the Campus Tattoos project, his students would collect photos of students’ tattoos and give brief presentations about the students who had them.
“It was out of that learning activity that this research project emerged,” Dougherty said. “As students would share the photos they collected on campus, I started to recognize ‘Wow, a lot of these tattoos are religious in nature,’ and it made me wonder what’s been published about religious tattoos specifically.”
He said more than a quarter of the U.S. population now has a tattoo, and 71% of people who get one tattoo get more. Nearly half of millennials, defined as those born between 1981 and 1996, have them. Generation Z, the latest generation of adults, is just as likely to acquire them.
“It’s just become a part, increasingly, of mainstream life in the United States,” Dougherty said.
The study looked at the tattoos themselves, their placement on the body and their size. Dougherty said men were most likely to get larger religious tattoos on their forearms and back and were more likely to have visible tattoos. Women opted for smaller tattoos in places that are easy to conceal, like their wrists or feet.
“While in the United States, men and women are equally likely to have a tattoo, for religious women it seems the stigma of tattooing might still be higher than it is for a religious man,” Dougherty said.
About 19% of the tattoos in the study, 145 pictures were overtly religious. 58% of the photos were of women and 42% were of men.
Fifty-one percent of the religious tattoos were images, while 28% were text referencing 14 different books of the Bible,. The other 21% combined images and text, often a cross with a bible verse or a cross in memory of a dead loved one. Sixty-one percent contained an image of the cross.
“These depictions varied widely from two-dimensional stick figure crosses to elaborate, colorful, three-dimensional depictions, some with Jesus’ body or face superimposed on the cross,” Dougherty said.
Most of the verses in the study came from the Book of Psalms. Dougherty said that’s partially thanks to the book’s length, but might have a deeper significance.
“Psalms are prayers and songs, so that choice of scripture would be things that would be familiar and meaningful for people,” Dougherty said. “So if students have been singing songs in church that come from a psalm in the Bible, then they’re not just taking words from the scripture, they’re taking a favorite song they may have been singing their entire lives.”
Dougherty said as researchers cataloged each tattoo, they realized the religious tattoos were much more likely to be facing toward the person bearing them than away, even if the placement made the words unreadable to observers.
“All visible tattoos are a public proclamation,” Dougherty said. “They’re a proclamation of identity; they’re a proclamation of belonging.”
He said nonreligious tattoos were much more likely to face outward.
“What this tells us is that the religious tattoos seem to play a different role for people,” Dougherty said. “Instead of a proclamation of identity, it appears to be a reminder of identity.”
Dougherty said he plans to do more tattoo studies in the future that analyze race, ethnicity, and the selection of images. He’s also interested in analyzing how active people with tattoos are in their faith, and how many adults have religious tattoos throughout the United States.
“There are these emerging networks of religious people who are engaged in body art, and I think the rise in the number of people seeking to use body art as an expression of their faith, this will become even more prominent,” Dougherty said. “There is a very big generational shift in tattooing."
Juan de la Cerda, a tattoo artist at Star Ink in Waco, said religious tattoos are a common choice among his customers, many of whom are college students. De la Cerda said he specializes in crosses, rosaries and depictions of Jesus, while Star Ink co-owner Jerry Olvera specializes in saints and depictions of the Virgin Mary.
“Most of the time it’s connected to a sibling or a death,” de la Cerda said. “There’s also times it’s motivational, something that gets them through the day,” he said.
Both men said their observations in the five years since Star Ink open confirm Dougherty's findings. The stigma against tattoos is lifting, but women almost always opt for smaller tattoos, and when someone opts for religious text, they almost always do it in a way they can read themselves.
“‘In Loving Memory’ tattoos are very popular,” Olvera said. “Also, just things meant to keep them positive. We do a lot of phrases, a lot of quotes. It’s common to put those on the arm, so they can read it.”
He said sports teams often come in for matching tattoos, or tattoos related to their majors. Last week, a group of six female students came in for matching ichthys tattoos, the ancient Christian fish symbol.
“Some get tattoos about their studies, and sometimes it’s something that I don’t even recognize,” de la Cerda said. “But a lot of them do get religious tattoos, especially crosses.”
Kenzie Gaul, who graduated with a biology pre-med major and a minor in anthropology, said her 10 tattoos are what led her to take Dougherty’s class. After students spotted her inked arms, wrists, shoulders, ankles and ribs being spotted for the tattoo class project, many of them told her to take Dougherty’s class if she got the chance. She said the presentations she gave made it clear that everyone has their own reasons for choosing their tattoos.
“It’s either something very personal to them or it means something to someone they love dearly,” Gaul said. “Maybe it’s their mom’s favorite verse, or it got them through a hardship.”
As a recent college graduate, she said she didn’t get much pushback for her tattoos during job interviews or at her current place of employment.
“I would say a lot of people are becoming more accepting of them, and I think a lot of people our own age are in the same boat,” Gaul said.
She said on occasion, she’s noticed people automatically treat her as though she’s harsh or unapproachable, but women are quick to compliment her tattoos, especially if they have tattoos themselves.
She said she hopes people will learn to see tattoos the way she does, as artwork.
“It’s not a minor thing,” she said. “It’s very important to them.”
