Cold weather, the thousands of miles ahead, and age are not slowing down 95-year-old Ernest “Ernie” Andrus as he makes his second cross-country running trek.
“The running didn’t bother me, but when I get back in my motor home, I have to turn the heat on. I get very cold,” the World War II veteran said after his almost 4-mile run in Waco. “I do it because it’s still fun. At my age, I have to have fun.”
Andrus, a former U.S. Navy medical corpsman, laced up his sneakers and hit the streets of Waco on Wednesday, reaching the halfway point on the first leg of his second coast-to-coast journey. His Waco stop is one of several on his multi-year route from San Diego, California, to Saint Simons Island, Georgia, and then back to San Diego.
“I finished my first coast-to-coast run one day after my 93rd birthday in 2016, but I didn’t raise near enough money,” Andrus said. “I’ve met some incredible people, and it’s worth it for the fun I’m having.”
His first trek, which was one-way, started in 2013, and he is following the same route this time. He hopes to make it to the Atlantic and back to the Pacific again within five years, by the time he turns 100.
He said all the miles of travel, including thousands on foot, are meant to inspire others to remain active at any age and to raise money for LST 325 Ship Memorial Inc.
“I hope to raise enough money to return the ship to Normandy, (France), for a D-Day memorial service, but the price keeps going up and up,” Andrus said. “The cost of taking this ship across the Atlantic Ocean and back is still my dream.”
During his time in the Navy, Andrus served on one of the 1,051 Landing Ship Tanks in service during WWII, which are ocean-going ships that can deliver troops, supplies and vehicles to shore. He said LST 325 was brought back to the United States in 2001, was fully restored and is docked on the Ohio River in Evansville, Indiana.
Firefighters greeting
Waco Firefighters at Station No. 1 greeted Andrus on Wednesday and used the station’s aerial platform truck to display a flag for the veteran. About 14 fellow runners joined Andrus and offered support for his run to the coast.
“I was faster this time in Waco than I was last time,” Andrus said. “I run three times a week as I travel in my motor home.”
Petra Ashleman, an Air Force veteran who works at Providence Medical Center, ran alongside Andrus on Wednesday. She said his determination to honor his service is an inspiration for all.
“With both of us being vets, this meant a lot,” Ashleman said. “It is awesome what he is doing at his age, and he is already looking forward to coming back and being done in five years when he is 100 years old.
“He said he is coming back through Waco when he heads back to California in about three years, and I hope to be there when he does.”
To follow Andrus on his journey across the country, visit facebook.com/ernest.andrus.9.
To donate to LST 325 Ship Memorial Inc., visit coast2coastruns.com.