John Davidson was still very wet behind the ears when he joined the U.S. Navy in 1942, so young his parents had to sign papers to make his enlistment legal. Now 93 years old and living on Robinson Drive, family having lured him to Central Texas from Arizona, Davidson can look back on service aboard the USS Berrien, an attack transport ship that saw action in the Pacific theater.
The Berrien, according to online military records, was commissioned on Oct. 8, 1944, and departed Pearl Harbor on Jan. 27, 1945, arriving in time for the bloody Battle of Iwo Jima, a conflict memorialized by the photo of Marines raising the U.S. flag after their successful invasion. Davidson, a boatswain’s mate, was among those who ferried Marines from the ship to the island battleground.
“We got as close as we could, probably within a mile of the island, and then the ‘P’ boats would take Marines the rest of the way,” said Davidson, referring to small, maneuverable boats that sometimes carried torpedoes. “I was a young duck, and you bet I was scared. Japanese planes would come over and start bombing us. I remember a strike that ricocheted off us at a right angle, striking a cruiser right beside us. Unfortunately, it sunk that sucker.”
Hospital ship
The Berrien, said Davidson, became a hospital ship during battle after Marines had been delivered to their destination. That meant Davidson witnessed the casualties of war up close, “and I did lose a few friends.”
A daughter, Jane Shirley, of Gatesville, said her father already was serving in the Indiana State Guard at age 16, taking correspondence courses to complete his junior year of high school. His senior trip was aboard the USS Berrien on the high seas, and he never looked back. After the war, he attended college under the G.I. Bill, but left after one year.
“That just wasn’t for him,” said Shirley, commenting on her father’s short-lived college career. On advice from a friend, he began a 37-year career with Metz Baking Co., which Shirley described as the Mrs. Baird’s of the Midwest.
Davidson, originally from South Dakota, lost his mother to tuberculosis when he was only 2 years old, and spent time in orphanages and foster care while his father worked. He was living with his grandfather in Evansville, Indiana, when his father and stepmother re-entered his life.
After the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Davidson made it clear to his parents he wanted to serve his country. He soon joined the Navy months later.
In her tribute to Davidson submitted on wacotrib.com, Shirley wrote: “John enlisted in the Navy at age 17 in 1942, and while stationed aboard the USS Berrien, the crew was involved in the invasions of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He is one of the ‘Greatest Generation,’ those who grew up in the United States during the deprivation of the Great Depression and went on to fight in World War II, because it was the right thing to do. He is our father, and we are very proud of him.”
“He was involved in invasions all over the world,” she said by phone.
After the war
In 1946, after the war, the ship and Davidson docked in San Francisco.
Leaving Sioux City, Iowa-based Metz Baking , where he last worked as a loading dock foreman, Davidson retired to Arizona, then to Texas, joining relatives scattered all over the state. Shirley is employed at the prison complex in Gatesville.
A son, Mike Davidson, 70, a Vietnam veteran, is the oldest of Davidson’s four grown children. Jim Davidson lives in Waxahachie, while namesake John Davidson resides in Tacoma, Washington. All together, the elder Davidson has six grandchildren.
Being from Indiana, Davidson, of course, loves basketball, Shirley said. He especially enjoys watching the Golden State Warriors.
“I’m in pretty good health,” Davidson said. “I fell and busted my hip the other day, but everything is OK. No complaints.”