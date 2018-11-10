Longtime Wacoan Pearl Nill Robbins, who turned 97 in July, didn’t realize when she enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a member of the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service that one of her childhood chores would come into play while serving her country.
“When the opportunity opened for women to enlist, I felt the patriotic urge to serve my country since we were in the throes of World War II, but I didn’t have any idea what that would be like,” Robbins said.
Originally, Robbins and her two cousins planned to join WAVES together, but when Robbins enlisted on Sept. 10, 1943, she was the only member of the trio who followed through. She never looked back with regrets, though.
She began active duty on Oct. 17, 1943, with basic training conducted in New York City at Hunter College in The Bronx, which had been commissioned as the U.S. Naval Training School in February of that year. When assignments came out for the WAVES, Robbins was disappointed because it looked like she was going to Washington, D.C., for a clerical position. She had wanted to train as a pigeoneer. As it turned out, there was a typo in her orders, and she had been selected for Navy Pigeon School.
“I was excited about being a Navy pigeoneer because I grew up around homing pigeons and took care of my father’s pigeons as a girl,” she said. Robbins’ group of about 20 WAVES made up the first group of women to graduate the six-month training program and earn the rank of Specialist X (Pigeoneer), abbreviated SX(PI). The WAVES took over the role of pigeoneer previously filled only by men.
“I knew I was a pioneer, first for just being able to join the military service, and second as one of the first females to serve as a pigeoneer,” she said. “Just like women who join today, I wanted to serve my country.”
Pigeoneers served by taking scrupulous care of military homing pigeons used as part of national defense. The birds were mainly used on Navy blimps for communications relating to antisubmarine patrols of the Atlantic coastlines from the Lakehurst (New Jersey) Air Station. Other missions for blimps included minesweeping, search and rescue, photographic reconnaissance, scouting and escorting convoys.
Although radio transmitters existed, they were cumbersome, required a lot of power to run, and their signals could be intercepted. Pigeons could relay communications under the radar, but their use was also limited by day flights and the distance of nonstop voyages. When homing pigeons came back to base, a male officer retrieved the encrypted messages, not the WAVES.
The pigeoneers were responsible for the breeding, handling and training of about 60 pigeons housed in a multi-tiered loft located on the base.
“Besides the daily regimen of care, we had to keep track of each bird’s whereabouts, especially those on missions,” Robbins said. “We banded each bird with a number on its leg.”
15,000 miles of flight
The numbers also enabled pigeoneers to track each pigeon’s success rates on return flights from training to actual missions, which determined the bird’s rank. Throughout their length of service since the late 1890s, Navy pigeons were respected for their indomitable spirit to never give up, with some veteran pigeons boasting service records totaling more than 15,000 miles.
Taking care of homing pigeons was not a new experience for Robbins. Out of the group of pigeoneers, she was the only one who had ever previously worked with pigeons. As a young girl, she had helped her father with the upkeep of about 50 homing pigeons at their home in Queens, New York. Her father bred and raised homing pigeons he imported from Belgium and raced them competitively.
“This was a serious hobby for him,” Robbins said. “We even had a loft for his pigeons at our summer home at Mastic Beach, Long Island.”
Robbins recalled how her father would send the pigeons in special crates by train to the starting point of the race, and a railroad employee would release the pigeons for him. The pigeons flew up to 60 mph, traveling distances of up to 600 miles. Once home in Queens, the official clock recorded the pigeon’s flight time, with results compared against other competitors.
However, working with the Navy pigeons wasn’t a hobby for the WAVES. It was a full-time regimen. Training flights, which began when the birds were 4 months old, helped build wing power, stamina and direction sense. Eventually, the birds were let out alone and in pairs, increasing gradually up to 125-mile distances. The final long-distance training over land and sea determined the bird’s readiness for service.
All cooped up together
The pigeoneers bonded with the birds and each other as they all shared the same barracks on base, with four to a dorm room. Men and women lived in separate barracks. Being among the first group of females on a Navy base had its challenges, but Robbins said she never felt resentment from the males even though WAVES had taken over stateside jobs of their male counterparts.
WAVES did interact with the men at the mess hall. In fact, that’s where Pearl caught the eye of 3rd Class Aviation Ordnance member Robert Robbins. A mutual friend formally introduced them, and a courtship transpired, followed by marriage on May 24, 1945.
“Even though we were married, we had to remain living in our separate quarters,” Robbins said. After Pearl’s honorable discharge in November 1945 and Bob’s a few months later, they were able to begin their married life.
Landing in Waco
Their journey took them to several states and a few cities in Texas due to Bob’s career. Every time they came through Waco, Bob commented how much he wanted to teach at Texas State Technical Institute (now Texas State Technical College). That dream came true when he answered a small ad in the Houston paper for an opening at TSTI. He got an interview and was hired as an instructor in human relations in 1978, remaining there until his retirement as the director of continuing education in 1991.
After joining the service just one semester shy of graduating, Robbins eventually finished her bachelor’s degree from Hunter College with a major in journalism. In addition to raising a family, she contributed her talents to proofreading and typography positions with Irving’s News Texan and the Waco Citizen, concluding her career with a position at Baylor Press.
Pearl and Bob had traveled extensively and garnered a lifetime of memories from their adventures before Bob died in 2014. Pearl remains spry and active, walking regularly and attending Bible study and fellowship activities at her church.
Reflecting on her life, Robbins cherishes the words on a plaque she keeps on her nightstand: “Remember the good times.” And so she does.