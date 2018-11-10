The annual Waco Veterans Day parade, a 90-minute, street-filling salute downtown involving 4,000 people, 11 high school marching bands and cheer teams, representatives of military units and veterans organizations, floats, cars and other vehicles, horses and riders has been canceled because of concerns with the weather.
The board of the McLennan County Veterans Association, which organizes the parade, made the decision Friday evening, association President Tom Parker said.
The decision is regrettable, especially considering the time and expense that goes into planning and preparation, but was ultimately unavoidable, Parker said Saturday.
“The weather forecast called for 90 to 100 percent chance of rain, winds 20 to 30 mph and temperatures in the low 40s,” he said. “It was decided that it would be wise to cancel the parade. Attendance would have been down considerably, and we didn’t want to put those taking part in jeopardy. We certainly didn’t want anyone getting sick.”
Moving the event inside or to another location would not have been impractical, and rescheduling is unlikely, he said.
Clouds and rain are expected to clear by Monday night, but temperatures are expected to drop even further, then stay low Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Monday night's low is forecast at 29, Tuesday's at 28 and Wednesday's at 33.