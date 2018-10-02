With trembling hands and a shaky voice, Vietnam War veteran H.T. Thompson held his Purple Heart Medal for the first time since 1995 and thanked the Waco man who returned the wartime treasures Tuesday.
"I am just so happy, I can't even talk," Thompson said. "I can't do nothing but thank the Lord because this man made it possible."
Thompson, 72, ran his finger over the engraving on his U.S. Army Purple Heart and said he was overwhelmed by getting it and his four other service medals back. The return happened a day after the Tribune-Herald reported about a Waco man, Carl Blasingame, who found the medals in the contents of an abandoned Bosqueville storage locker he bought at auction about 10 days earlier.
"I am so happy the medals returned home," Blasingame said. "It was an honor to meet Mr. Thompson, his family and hear his story. It was really incredible."
Thompson, who was 20 years old when he started his service in the Vietnam War in 1967, recalled the injury he suffered in 1970. He was hit in the leg by shrapnel while trying to get to a battle tank during an unexpected morning attack. After he was hit, he was able to climb into the safety of tank.
"It was a surprise that morning with incoming artillery from our friends next door," Thompson said. "When it went off, it was like an alarm clock, and by me being the driver of a tank, I knew where I needed to go."
The shrapnel hit Thompson's knee and felt like "someone stuck a hot cigarette to me, but it didn't stop me," Thompson said.
Despite his injury, he was able to turn on the radios and communicate to other soldiers about the efforts, he said. He continued to serve until 1971.
Thompson said he previously lived in Temple, and his medals, fatigues and other items from his military service were taken when his home was broken into in 1995. He moved to Waco within the last several years to be closer to the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Thompson's wife, Margret Thompson, said she reordered her husband's medals when they lived in East Waco. The couple later moved, but his medals never arrived. They said they are unsure how the reissued medals ended up in the abandoned storage unit.
"This is the first time I've ever seen these and it's very exciting," Margret Thompson said. "He was so excited last night he couldn't sleep, but I am very proud of him."
Blasingame listened to his wartime story as he reflected with his family. Although Thompson said he still suffers from wartime injuries and breathing difficulties from the effects of Agent Orange, a herbicide used tactically during the war, he said he is proud of his service.
"Let me tell you one thing, if they called me right now, if they would just give me some air, I would turn these medals back in so I could go earn some more," Thompson said. "I thank the Lord that I am still on this Earth for this day."