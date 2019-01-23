Veterans officials announced Wednesday that they have a green light to proceed with a joint venture between the federal government and a private developer to build affordable housing for homeless veterans on the campus of the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Waco.
Christopher Sandles, CEO of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, said the project has been a long time in coming and should help ensure more affordable housing for homeless veterans, those at risk of becoming homeless and other veterans and their families finding it difficult to find quality housing.
The project proposes to provide at least 35 units to house veterans and will be built on 3 acres at the northwest corner of the 85-acre Doris Miller Medical Center on Memorial Drive.
While the goal is to provide affordable, sustainable housing for veterans, the project also will put to use an underused portion of the campus, which the government put on its endangered list for potential closure more than a decade ago during a review of nationwide veterans’ services under former President George W. Bush.
Sandles said the public-private collaboration project would be the first to be built at a VA medical center in Texas. A review committee narrowed the choices for location to Waco and Temple before recommending the Waco center, he said.
“I am really excited about it,” Sandles said. “I think it will be really great for this campus. It has been quite a while since we brought something brand new to the Waco campus. Many don’t know the multitude of renovations we are doing behind the walls that folks pass by as they drive down the freeway. But this will be a brand new development here and something we think this campus can really use.”
Sandles said the project is near to his heart because both his parents are veterans who divorced when he was young. His father got custody of him and a sibling, and his mother was homeless for a time.
“We may think that getting someone off the street is all there is to it,” Sandles said. “That is only step one. When you are talking about building someone’s sense of self-worth, it is beyond just getting you off the street. It is putting you in a housing environment that is actually supportive, where you have the clinical and social services you need but also be somewhere that you are proud to call home.
“So that is why projects like this are so important. You can put them in an environment that is not just medically appropriate but it is also aesthetically appealing and can create a greater sense of worth and help them in that transition to become a more productive member of society.”
Historical buildings
Three large brick structures that were built in 1932 as housing for nurses and have been vacant for 40 years sit on the 3 acres where the development is proposed. The VA is donating the land to a developer, who will devise a plan for at least 35 housing units.
Developers, who will submit competitive bids for the project, can choose to renovate one or all of the three historical buildings, raze them and build apartment-style housing units or come up with other plans, Sandles said.
Besides getting the free land on the Doris Miller campus, the developer, who will take on construction costs, will be compensated through government vouchers the VA gives veterans for housing, he said.
“As noted in the Tribune-Herald recently, there is a lack of low-income housing in the Waco market, and we identified that,” Sandles said. “We saw Waco as an opportunity as a campus that we could grow and we felt the environment was right and decided to start here.”
If the Waco project is a success, it could lead to similar developments at other Central Texas VA medical centers, Sandles said, including Temple, Brownwood, College Station and Palestine. Waco was a natural choice because of its proximity to Fort Hood and because the VA regional office is in Waco, he said.
Jana Hixson and Jacob Hogan, of U.S. Rep. Bill Flores’ office, and Steve Hernandez, McLennan County veterans service officer, attended Sandles’ announcement.
“While we have made great strides in lowering the number of homeless veterans to nearly half of what it was in 2010, more must be done to assist our brave military men and women as they transition (from) military life,” Flores, R-Bryan, said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to work with Director Sandles and the Central Texas VA on this project to provide our most vulnerable veterans access to affordable housing. The Doris Miller VA campus is an important resource for out Central Texas veterans, and the addition of this new service will help ensure its future sustainability.”
Hernandez said he thinks the project is a positive step to help veterans and that he is looking forward to see what the next stop brings.
“This represents progress, especially from the days when there were major concerns that the campus would be shuttered,” he said.
A public hearing to discuss the project will held at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in Building 6 at the Doris Miller VA.