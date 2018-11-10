Gatesville resident John Shirley wanted to enlist in the Army in 1956, but his first wife was expecting at the time and with a family on the way, the Army wouldn’t let him.
The insurance agent opted instead to enlist in the Texas National Guard, assigned to the 949th Brigade Support Battalion of the 49th Armored “Lone Star” Division. Shirley was in his second three-year enlistment, living with his family in Gatesville, when world events rippled into his world.
In July and August 1961, the East German government began constructing a wall dividing Communist East Berlin from West Berlin, later known as the Berlin Wall. The move sent jitters through the West with fears that supply routes to West Berlin might be strangled.
The 49th Armored Division was one of six National Guard divisions making up the Ready Reserve Strategic Army Force, the first to be called if military reserves were needed.
With tensions high in Europe, the 49th Armored Division was called into active duty Sept. 25, 1961. Shirley, as a member of the 949th BSB, was among the first sent to prepare the division for overseas deployment and possible action.
Paper shuffle
His background in insurance gave him valuable skills as a company clerk for the work at hand.
“When we came on active duty, there was a considerable amount of paperwork,” he recalled.
That paperwork increased with the unit’s posting to Fort Polk, Louisiana, the next month. The Army base wasn’t prepared to handle the requirements of an armored division, in addition to the administrative work required moving a National Guard unit to active duty.
Months of work followed the posting to Fort Polk and Shirley’s family eventually moved to nearby DeRidder, Louisiana. The 49th took part in the military exercise Iron Dragon in May 1962, one of the largest Texas National Guard exercises at the time.
As Brian Schenk noted in a divisional history written for the Texas Military Forces Museum: “This was as close to ‘war’ as the Division would move in its fifty-seven year history.”
By then, the potential confrontation over the Berlin Wall had cooled. The 49th was moved from active duty to inactive and Shirley finished his time with the Guard in August 1962.
He and his family returned to Gatesville, where he would continue what became a 34-year career with American National Insurance. He retired in 1997. At age 83, he spends his time working with a church rest home ministry and working out regularly at a fitness center. “All my body parts are moving,” he chuckled.
Shirley married his present wife Jane in 1983 and they had two children together, leading to a total of five children, 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. “I’m building a nation like Abraham,” he laughed.