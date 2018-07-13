The two men have never met in person. They live in different corners of the world and have completely different lives.
Yet as far away from one another as they are, Ernest “Rusty” Bailey, a Texan, and Tako “Tom” Imayoshi, a Japanese citizen, have a deep bond because of yet another man neither have ever met — Rusty’s father, Ernest M. Bailey Jr.
It started with a plane crash on April 16, 1945, during World War II. Ernest Bailey Jr. was a 22-year-old Navy pilot with a new wife at home and a son on the way when his Corsair plane took a direct hit from anti-aircraft artillery.
“He never knew what hit him,” Rusty Bailey said.
A boy of just 12 at the time, Imayoshi lived in the Kajiji, where the United States was conducting air raids. He was attending school in the nearby town of Kokubu, when Ernest Bailey crashed on the Kokubu Air Field.
The bond between Imayoshi and Rusty Bailey has become the subject of a Japanese television documentary set to air next month in Japan. Though the 86-year-old Imayoshi was unable to make the journey himself, a film crew from Kagoshima television traveled to Waco this week to interview Rusty Bailey and his family.
With the war still raging in April 1945, Imayoshi was tasked with civic duties like all Japanese boys not old enough to fight. As part of the fire brigade, he was at the scene of Ernest Bailey’s crash to help tag, identify and bury the young pilot, who had flown off the USS Intrepid. The supercarrier was hit by a Japanese kamikaze aircraft that same day, killing several.
On May 4, 1949, Ernest Bailey’s body was brought home and he was buried in Houston. Life went on for his young boy, Rusty Bailey, who never got a chance to meet his father.
“Mother never talked much about dad,” Rusty Bailey said of his childhood. “You never really miss someone you don’t know. My relationship with Dad has been a more historical one.”
What information he did glean came from annual Easter visits to the cemetery, where relatives would tell tales of his father. He learned his father played the clarinet, was an architecture student at Rice University and had worked for the Union Pacific Railroad, among other tidbits.
There was someone else curious about Ernest Bailey — Imayoshi.
Growing up, Imayoshi never forgot about the young pilot. The day of the crash made quite an impression on him, and years later, he started conducting research the crash and on the air raids in his home town, which took the life of a good friend. He decided the family needed to know about the circumstances of Ernest Bailey’s crash.
It was 2010 when Imayoshi was finally able to track down Rusty Bailey. Based in Waco, Rusty Bailey in the meantime had become a pastor and missionary and was working in Haiti after the earthquake when a Texas newspaper tracked him down. That was the start of the bond that would develop between the men.
Imayoshi was able to tell Rusty Bailey his father never suffered. He was buried in rice sacks used for burial cloths, and his dog tags were preserved. Because of the care he had taken, when the U.S. reclaimed its war dead, they were able to easily track the family down.
Rusty Bailey and his wife, Cindy, believe Ernest Bailey was close to going home and pulling double duty to get there sooner. Flying off the Intrepid, he may have been overtired when he encountered enemy fire. His body was ejected from the plane and was fully intact. It appeared he died instantly.
“It was a great blessing for us to have this missing piece of information,” Rusty Bailey said. “For mother, it brought a lot of closure. She was afraid of finding out he suffered.”
Imayoshi and Rusty kept in touch, and a few years later, Rusty received a three-volume book written by Imayoshi based on his research and eyewitness account. The Japanese TV group picked up the story, leading to the film crew’s visit to Waco on Tuesday.
When the crew arrived, gifts from Imayoshi, and the Baileys were exchanged, and the family watched a video message from Imayoshi conveying a personal invitation to visit Japan.
Rusty Bailey will be 73 in a few days and, though retired as a pastor, continues his missionary work with Cindy Bailey. He plans to stay in touch with Imayoshi and is thinking seriously about visiting Japan. In fact, his grandson is fascinated with all things Japanese and is planning to spend two to three years there, another incentive for a visit.
The story that started some 73 years ago has come full circle, bringing two people from different sides of the world together, if only in spirit and on TV for now.
Ernest Bailey may be gone, but his legacy lives on through his son, three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
And, thanks largely to Imayoshi, a little boy who never knew his father will never forget him.