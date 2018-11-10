Steven Downey saved lives during his 26-year career in the Army, both in combat abroad and back at home as a heroic role model for school kids.
Downey, 52, of Waco, retired from the Army in 2015 as a sergeant first class after serving in transportation companies in Belgium, Germany, Iraq, Texas, Kentucky and other locations.
He won two meritorious service medals, one when he retired and one for exemplary service for his time working in Germany with NATO forces. Downey spent three years with a transportation company in Germany. Later, his wife, Sandra, joined him for another nine years in Germany, where their children, Robert and Victoria, were born.
“I don’t speak German,” Downey said. “I know the cuss words and I know how to order a beer. But it was OK because most Germans speak better English than a lot of people from the States.”
Bad day turns around
Downey was 18 and having a bad day at work as a grocery store stock boy in Corry, Pennsylvania. His boss wanted him to put his tie on, but Downey protested that he was working in the back stockroom and it was too hot for a tie. His boss suggested he take an early lunch break so he could reflect on his attitude.
He went to McDonald’s, where he turned around and spilled his entire tray of food in the lap of an Army recruiter.
“He said, ‘Having a rough day?’ ” Downey said. “I said he had no idea. Well, he brushed himself off and asked me to sit down. We started talking and he asked if I had ever thought about joining the service. After the day I was having and all I was going through, I said, ‘Where do I sign and how does it work?’ He said he wanted to talk to my parents first, but I signed up the next day in Pittsburgh.
“I am not a guy who can sit indoors very much. I am more of an outdoors kind of guy. I didn’t want to be just a deadbeat. I didn’t want to work 9 to 5 in a shop and spend all my earnings in a bar every Saturday night and not have anything to show for it. And my grandfather was in the Army and my dad was in the Army, along with various other relatives,” Downey said.
‘Wounded all the time’
Downey spent 18 months in Iraq from 2004 to 2005 as a convoy commander for the 283rd Transportation Company. Its job was to transport fuel, food, water and other essential supplies in 5-ton trucks to troops throughout combat zones. The trucks were accompanied by gun trucks and Downey’s convoys were met by a lot of resistance, he said.
“We got hit quite a bit,” he said. “We never lost anybody, but there were guys wounded all the time.”
Sandra Downey, an El Paso native who met her husband when he was stationed at Fort Bliss, said her husband tells stories of putting tourniquets on shattered legs and other life-saving deeds to help the men in his convoy.
“I am extremely proud of him,” she said. “I think he has done a lot in the 26 years he was on active duty. He has accomplished a lot, going from high school through the Army, where he went up in rank and retired as a sergeant first class.”
Downey continued to save lives when he returned to the States. He was assigned to an elite corps of Army recruiters who traveled the country on special assignment talking to inner-city high school students in Detroit, Los Angeles, Seattle and other locations as part of an anti-bullying campaign.
Problems in schools
In one scenario, the team told of a young man who had been bullied at school for a year. It was around Christmas and the student found a gun under his parents’ bed while snooping for gifts. The recruiters asked who among the students had shot their parents’ guns.
“Almost all their hands would go up,” Downey said.
How many of the students, the recruiters asked, would use that gun if they were getting bullied at school?
“Again, all hands go up,” Downey said. “We use that to let the teachers, principals and higher echelon of the staff know that there is an issue in their school, that they have a problem in their school. It was eye-opening for a lot of schools. We have saved people who were thinking about taking their own lives. Our classroom presentation stopped them from doing that.”
Once during a presentation, a girl in class started crying. She was removed from the class and later told the principal that her parents were out of town and she was staying at home alone. She was being bullied at school and had decided to take her life that very evening, Downing said.
“It is pretty satisfying to know that we saved those kids,” Downey said.
Since his retirement, Downey has put his Army experience in transportation to good use as a truck driver, hauling cattle across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and New Mexico for the Langford Livestock Co. in Lampasas County.