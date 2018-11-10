Vicki Fuentes had to sign the papers because her son Brian was only 17 when he enlisted in the Marine Corps.
Waco resident Brian K. Church, who was still in high school at the time, had opted to enlist early.
“When I signed the papers I remember I started crying,” Fuentes said. “I told that recruiter, ‘You have to take care of my baby.’ He looked at me and said, ‘Ma’am, he’s no longer your baby. He belongs to Uncle Sam.’ Brian thought that was so funny. That made him proud. My husband said he became a man that day.”
Church, a Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3, retired after 25 years in the service with plans to enjoy his land via fishing, hunting and just generally relaxing.
But he soon realized the quick-paced lifestyle of more than two decades in the Marine Corps left the slow-paced retirement less than to be desired.
Working with his hands
So he turned to something he was good at, working with his hands, and created a remodeling business, B&E Remodeling LLC, that has blossomed and now has five employees, Church said.
“After I retired I figured the land and everything was going to keep me happy,” the 46-year-old said. “It didn’t. I mean yeah, it’s great to hunt and fish all the time but when you’re used to go, go, go, go, go and all the friends you know that retired did nothing, after 10 years they usually died because the body gets used to it, eventually it’ll shut down on you.”
Rebuilding after fire
While he continues to build his business, he’s also rebuilding parts of his life.
The home Church purchased after retiring in 2015 on property in Purdon in Navarro County burned to the ground in summer 2017. The father of three lost everything, including his military awards, memorabilia, dress blues, medals and personal belongings. A year later he’s still fighting the insurance company, with another court date set for April.
“They tried to insist I paid someone to burn all my memories down,” Church said.
Sitting beside him, Bianca Cavazos laughed as the two reminisced over a fateful night at The Backyard Bar & Grill a year ago when their friendship turned into something more. Cavazos said her boyfriend consistently gives 100 percent of his self and integrity to all the causes he devotes himself to as well as the customers of his business.
Church never received the recognition and support he deserved while in the service having dealt with a tumultuous previous marriage, she said.
“He didn’t get those welcome homes that he should have gotten from his spouse,” she said.
From WHS to USMC
Church enlisted in the delayed entry program in 1989. When he graduated Waco High School in 1990 he left for the Marine Corps. A friend had recently died and Church realized he needed to find a better path for his life.
“It was either leave or end up dead or in jail,” he said. “It was Waco. Anybody who ran around was either in trouble or working every day of their life.”
During his 25 years, he went on 14 tours, including to Guantanamo Bay, the Philippines, North Korea, Afghanistan, Iraq and Saudi Arabia among others. He received numerous awards and medals, including the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. He served as a machine gunner and marksmanship instructor and food service specialist and officer.
The stability of the Marine Corps kept Church in it for 25 years. A roof, three meals a day, a cot to sleep on, and insurance were all guaranteed things in the military compared with the broken home he left behind in Waco, he said. Church spent much of his childhood raising two of his three siblings while his mom worked three jobs, and they ate “welfare government cheese.”
Church selected the Marine Corps simply because he was encouraged to enlist in another branch.
“I had family members say I wouldn’t make it,” he said. “I don’t like to be told I can’t do something.”
Family supporting family
But he had the support of his grandfather, uncle and his mother, who now lives in a farm house on his land.
“I promised her when I left at 18 I’d get her a retirement home. So I stuck to my promise,” he said.
Church went above and beyond any type of expectations, Fuentes said. Church’s dedication to the service and freedom in America is unparalleled, she said.
“I just can’t speak enough of my son,” she said. “I’m very proud of him.”
No matter the struggles Church has encountered in his life, he’s held his head high, puts one foot in front of another, and is a fighter, Fuentes said.
“It was hard for Brian to come out and I think that the business was a godsend for him,” she said. “You don’t take 25 years of your life and every morning your feet hit the floor, you know exactly from that moment until you get back, you knew exactly what to do because it was dictated. It was very hard for him. To the point he thought about returning. He had to find something to occupy his mind and the strength he has … The ability to live, to take bad feelings and turn it into a good feeling, that’s what he did.”
“Bianca has been that person in the shadows that has encouraged him, helped him in any shape that she can — I admire her so much,” Fuentes said.
Now with three children of his own — 24, 21 and 12 years old — Church has retired.
“Part of it I won’t talk about, but the biggest part is my family,” he said about retiring. “I didn’t watch any of my kids grow up. My last one is the last chance I had.”
Navigating triggers
Muscle memory still rolls Church while he’s sleeping off his back and onto his stomach into a pose similar to his sniper days. Cavazos said it only happens when he’s stressed.
The duo continue to learn to navigate the triggers that flood his head with memories he’d rather not revisit. Church said if more people would stop to talk to a veteran and get to know them, they would be more willing to hire and work with those who served this country.