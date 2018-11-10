When Raul Ambriz moved to the United States from a farm in Valle Hermoso, Mexico, at the age of 8, he and his parents headed to Chicago and developed a love of American traditions and culture.
“My parents were already U.S. citizens, so when we moved from our farm, we had no problems,” Ambriz said. “We just got on a train and headed to Chicago, where we had some family.”
At the age of 20, Ambriz was working in a Chicago bakery before he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Shortly thereafter, Ambriz said he was deployed to Korea, leaving his new bride whom he had married shortly before his deployment in December 1970. He was stationed as a military police officer.
“My role was what they called MOS, a military occupational specialty, like military police,” Ambriz said. “My daily duties consisted of line duty, which was doing investigations, accidents, larcenies and traffic control, but really it was about anything a regular police officer did.”
Ambriz said he came from a large family, so he said the time away was difficult, especially for his new wife. Deployed until February 1972, he never saw physical combat, but the time away from his family was heartbreaking, he said.
“I spent my first two anniversaries in the Army,” Ambriz said. “It was very difficult, but I knew it had to be done. Especially for me, coming from a really close family, it was hard.”
Ambriz said he often performed routine patrol watches, conducted traffic stops and checked business in the area. He said during one stop, he and his partner checked on a club that was empty, but he and his partner took the chance to pose with an electric guitar found on the stage.
Ambriz said he returned from Korea about 14 months after his deployment and ended his military service. He said he received an offer to go back to work at his bakery that included a promotion that he took.
After a battle with health issues, Ambriz’s first wife died. Through family friends, he met his second wife in 2007 and later relocated to Hewitt after marrying her in 2011.
Longtime friend Jo Welter said Ambriz has always been proud of his military service. She said Ambriz loved his role defending the United States and although his service may not be on the front lines of the battlefield, he is proud to be a part of the greater whole.
“I think, especially because he came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was 8 years old, he has always been a proud citizen of the U.S.,” Welter said. “He didn’t make a career of it certainly, but he is really proud to have been involved in the military.
“I think he just proves that it takes everyone in the military to make up our entire service and shows the dedication these men and women go through for our country.”