The draft brought Bobbie Day into World War II, where he fought in Europe and was headed to Japan when the war ended.
“I didn’t volunteer, you can bet on that,” the Woodway resident, 93, said. “I was one young scared boy. I had never been away from home.”
Bobbie H. Day was born and raised in Yoakum in South Texas. He was 15 when his family moved to McAllen. He graduated high school and went to work for the railroad, packing and loading tomatoes onto boxcars for 35 to 40 cents an hour.
Day was 19 years old when was drafted into the U.S. Army in October 1943 and went to basic training at Camp Wolters in Mineral Wells. He was trained to be an infantry machine gunner.
After basic, Day was shipped to Camp Patrick Henry in Virginia, where he boarded a Liberty ship. The voyage took 25 days until he landed in Naples, Italy.
Day had been warned never to volunteer for anything, but he found himself raising his hand when they were searching for volunteers to work with the Navy, which was traveling with the Army on the Liberty ship.
He was one of two volunteers needed to help with kitchen inspections. Because of his volunteer assignment, he ended up sleeping — and eating — with the Navy guys instead of the 500-plus Army men.
“The Army boys are eating soup and all kinds of stuff like that and I am eating steak,” he said, laughing. The bunks down below deck were stacked 10 rows high, where the “guy on top always got sick. Not many of us had traveled on a slow boat to China.”
When they arrived in Italy, they went to a replacement depot, awaiting orders. Day was assigned to the 88th Infantry Division, which was replacing another division that seriously needed a break.
First days of combat
On April 15, 1944, Day went to the front in Italy. He cannot remember all the names of the many Italian towns he passed through.
“The first thing I saw the first day of combat was one of the American soldiers shot between the eyes and a German tank burning right next to him,” he said.
His weapon was a light .30-caliber machine gun that sat on a tripod. It was cooled with water to make it shoot longer and faster and to keep it from overheating. He was assigned to the 4th Platoon, a weapons unit that had two machine guns and two 60 mm mortars.
Preparing to go into an attack just outside Bologna on a mountain in Monterumici, in the Po Valley, the 88th had gone into an offensive stance when a soldier in front of Day got hit. He and another man were assigned to take the injured soldier to an aid station about 1,000 yards away.
Day was on his way back to the front when he suddenly felt like someone had “frogged” him in the leg. He didn’t even know he was hit, and he was too scared to realize it, he said.
“I reached down and put my hand on my leg and all of the sudden I saw blood — and it was mine!” he said.
Day was sent to the 3rd General Hospital on the Mediterranean Sea. Surgeons operated on his leg to remove the bullet. He could see the Leaning Tower of Pisa from his hospital room.
Out of the hospital
By the time Day got out of the hospital, the war in Italy was all but over. He spent roughly 20 days there before he was sent back to his unit. The Army had taken over a German hospital and there were Russian prisoners of war, which Day helped transport to the Austrian border.
Day got no R&R; he didn’t have enough points at the time to go home, while other soldiers who had been there longer went on R&R or were sent home. The seasoned soldiers even got better cigarette rations, he said.
“They got Camel and Lucky Strikes, and we got Raleigh and Pall Mall,” he said. “You had to stock up when you went to the front because you weren’t going to get any more.”
He was sent back to the replacement depot.
“The story that we got when we got there was a 30-day leave home and then we were all slated to head to Japan,” he said. They had the choice to go by boat or plane. He had been there for three or four days when a contingent of Texas soldiers decided to travel by plane rather than waiting for a boat. Those waiting for the boat were put to work.
“It’s not fun, I guarantee,” he said.
End of the war
They loaded the men onto a bomber and sent them to Africa. They were sitting on a plane listening to the radio when they heard an announcement that war had ended in Japan. Day and the others boarded a C-47 that took them to Dakar and then to Brazil, where they spent about three days waiting to come home. From Brazil they traveled to Miami Beach.
Day was placed on the back of a freight train to San Antonio. He went home for a time and was assigned to a military police detachment in Fort Worth. It was his job to ride the trains at night from Fort Worth to Big Spring, checking for those AWOL (absent without leave) or disturbances.
3 battles, 2 decorations
It was approximately six months before he was discharged honorably as a corporal in December 1945. He had been in three major battles — Rome/Arno, Po Valley and the Apennine Mountains — earning a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
“Then, like a fool, I joined the Texas National Guard,” Day said. It was a medical outfit, the 95th Medical Group, which he thought would be safer. He served there for three years, becoming an administrative assistant to a major. It was the headquarters for a medical battalion, with two ambulance companies and a company in charge of collecting the injured.
“That was fun,” he said of his assignment.
When he was in North Carolina with the Guard, Day received orders to go to Germany. By this time, he was a master sergeant. He had served about two years and six months, and unless he re-enlisted, he didn’t have enough points to go overseas.
“That’ll be the day,” he said of the idea of re-enlisting. He was formally discharged from the Army and the Guard.
Staying in San Antonio
Day stayed in San Antonio, going into civil service at Kelly Air Force Base until his retirement in 1980 after 38 years. After he retired, he spent five years as a painter to put his daughter through Texas A&M.
On Aug. 26, 1950, he married Jimmie Leifeste; they have one daughter, two grandsons and four great-grandchildren. The Days have been together for 68 years.
Despite being drafted, Day doesn’t regret his time in the military.
“I was very proud of it,” he said.
He said he thinks about his service more than just around Veterans Day.
“I think about it an awful lot,” Day said. “It’s not a one-day kind of affair.”