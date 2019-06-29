McLennan County's veterans service officer is raising concerns that a donated transition house for veterans that once was closely associated with the Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop is now being controlled by a former One Stop director and is not being used to its fullest potential.
The county official, Steve Hernandez, said that when the Robert Carter Veteran Transition Home opened in January of last year, the rules were that any veteran interested in living there had to go to the One Stop, be assigned a social services caseworker, then fill out an application that would be vetted by a team of One Stop officials.
But he said one person, program director DeLisa Russell, ended up choosing who got the low-cost housing, and continued to make the decisions even after she resigned in January after three years on the job.
"I don't understand why we at the One Stop are not being included," Hernandez said. "We are being shut out of this. It seems like there are games being played with veterans here. This home is an indirect county resource, but I don't understand why we are using veterans to play games with. Why don't we just get the process the way it was created and why can't we follow through with that?"
Russell acknowledged this week that she chooses the tenants, saying she is the "local representative" for the developer and Air Force chaplain whose nonprofit owns the house.
Capt. Brenner Campbell, who is stationed in Washington state, is president of the Children's Mission Network. Campbell, who is known for developing Baylor-area student housing, convinced his friend, Stylecraft Builders President Randy French, to build the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home and donate it the charitable network as a transitional home for veterans with families.
While Campbell's network maintains ownership of the home, it was created with an undeniable link to the many supplemental services provided at the Veterans One Stop in mind, Hernandez said.
The house is named in honor or Robert "Popeye" Carter, a Gulf War veteran who helped organize the Waco Veterans Day parade. Carter was a big supporter of establishing the transition home and worked closely with the Veterans One Stop, a building at 2010 La Salle Ave. owned by the Heart of Texas Region MHMR. Carter died in November 2018.
Marine veteran Daniel Munoz and his family moved into the home at 1210 Merganser Way about two weeks ago. But before that, Hernandez said the home had been vacant since February, questioning why such a beneficial gift to the veterans community would go unused for so long.
Munoz and his family are the third family to live in the home, which initially was set up to allow families to live there from six to nine months while transitioning from military to civilian life. It also was expected that the veterans would be assigned a case manager at the One Stop to assist them with any needs — psychological, physical, financial — they might have.
"I honor the fact that someone has dedicated his financial wealth to create this house and to make it something we all want," Hernandez said. "I would love to have veterans in there constantly. I would love to have a pool of applications and to help them through the process with all our pool of resources."
Hernandez described Russell as a "rogue individual" who has been allowed to "come in and take this place over and turn everything around in secrecy."
"It is frustrating because we don't have any control over this house or who is being selected to live there, and I don't think it is being used to its fullest potential," he said.
Campbell acknowledged the original agreement with MHMR has been altered since Russell left the Veterans One Stop. He praised Russell's continued dedication to veterans' causes and said she is "highly respected across the nation."
Campbell said Russell played a major role in making the Veterans One Stop an "amazing prototype" for veterans services. He said she continues to make sure the transition home helps veterans.
The One Stop center provides mental health services, case managers, employment counseling, a food pantry, a clothes closet to dress veterans for job interviews, a laundry, showers, breakfast and lunch on Wednesdays, a gym and media and computer rooms.
"Any veteran can absolutely utilize the services of the Veterans One Stop and we encourage anyone using the transition home who feels they need those important services to utilize the services of the Veterans One Stop," Campbell said. "They do a phenomenal job there taking care of our veterans. If people are crossways, that is really sad. I hope that is not the case. I think everybody is on the same team with the whole goal of helping our veterans."
Hernandez said he called Campbell in Washington when he learned Russell would be leaving the One Stop because he wanted to make sure that her departure would not affect the mission of the transition home. About 15 minutes later, Russell called Hernandez and told him that she would be Campbell's "contact person" in Waco and if he had other issues he should talk to her, Hernandez said.
"He said she would be his point of contact," Hernandez said. "He said he didn't understand why MHMR was involved. I called him because I was in the dark about this and I wanted to make sure we didn't lose this asset and the place didn't get lost in the shuffle for veterans who could utilize it in this county."
One of the early tenants of the transitional house was a 13-year Army veteran who volunteered at the One Stop and got to know Russell while she was the director.
Tina Tillert, 55, said Russell urged her to apply for the housing, which she accepted reluctantly.
"As a veteran and volunteer who works at the One Stop, I knew about the program," Tillert said. "The supervisor in charge, DeLisa Russell, encouraged me to apply for it. I didn't want to do it at the time, but she twisted my arm. I didn't think it was for me and she kept telling me that I could take advantage of it and would not have to pay for utilities or anything."
Tillert and her 20-year-old daughter lived at the house from September 2018 to March 2019, paying $500 a month in rent to the nonprofit children's network and receiving free utilities, including electricity, cable, internet and water. Previously, she had been a cargo handler while stationed in Hawaii, Puerto Rico and Honduras and served as a military police officer in Germany for six years.
"I had a place, and I knew there were veterans who were far worse off than me, as in homeless, so that's why I hesitated," TIllert said. "I am doing fine. I didn't think it was necessary for me to go into that house. She pushed me into it."
Munoz, the former Marine now living in the home with his wife and daughter, initially agreed to be interviewed by the Tribune-Herald for this story. However, he later said Russell instructed him not to speak to the newspaper and told him she would speak on behalf of the home.
Russell chided a Tribune-Herald reporter for contacting Munoz at the home and said the unannounced visit "placed him in a stressful situation."
Campbell said Munoz was "someone who was recommended" as the next home resident and said future residents will not have to go through the One Stop to be considered.
Russell said Munoz filed an application at the One Stop and that his application and others were reviewed by a team of veterans associated with Campbell.
However, Hernandez said there is no record at the One Stop of Munoz's application. He said the only record of Munoz ever being at the One Stop was on a couple of Wednesdays, when the facility provides meals for veterans.
Russell said the One Stop is a tremendous resource for veterans and she encourages residents of the transition home or any veteran who needs help to seek out the services there.
"We are still going to be collaborating with MHMR," Russell said. "We have changed the structure somewhat, but the house is doing well and I think it is serving its mission."
Russell declined to say specifically how the "structure" of the agreement with the One Stop has changed.
"The property has always belonged to the Children's Mission Network, but there really is not a lot that changed," she said. "We are going to make sure that the veteran who lives in the house is receiving relevant support from veterans services and the Waco community as they transition from military life back into civilian life."
Russell disputed Hernandez's claim that there was a five- or six-month stretch when the home was vacant between tenants. She said the span was closer to two months, adding that it takes time to screen new applicants and clean and repair the home to make it ready for the next tenant.
Barbara Tate, executive director of the Heart of Texas Region MHMR, acknowledged a change in policies since Russell left the One Stop and said Russell now is in charge of approving who lives in the home.
"She is the one who gets the applications now, but the applications can come from the One Stop and they will assist people who are interested and help them fill out an application," Tate said. "But the application goes to DeLisa Russell and she will make the decision as to who is appropriate to live there.
"We no longer have a formal relationship, but as many of the other programs that support veterans, we support the program and make veterans aware that that could be an option for them."