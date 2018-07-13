McLennan County commissioners voiced support Friday for creating a special court for veterans facing criminal charges, focusing on their mental health needs and emphasizing rehabilitation over punishment.
Commissioners discussed the proposal at a budget workshop Friday at which they also agreed to increase economic development spending.
Most of Texas’ largest cities already have established veterans courts in recognition of the challenges of the veteran population, said Josh Borderud, attorney and director of the Baylor University Law Veterans Clinic. He told commissioners that many veterans return from deployment with PTSD symptoms, often undiagnosed, that can lead to substance abuse or criminal behavior.
Borderud is working with county veterans service officer Steve Hernandez on the proposal, reviving a discussion that county officials began in 2015 but let fall to the wayside.
“We also understand we’re still working out the logistics on this and don’t have policies and procedures manual,” Borderud said. “It’s still in process.”
A dedicated team could help assist veterans in getting proper assessment and accessing treatment services and benefits already provided throughout the county, he said. Veterans often have unique challenges that others don’t face, including combat-related PTSD, traumatic brain injuries and other mental health issues, and they often respond better in an environment that understands the military culture, he said.
“Having a team of professionals who can help address their needs through the VA increases their likelihood of engaging in and remaining treatment, as well as accessing other services and benefits they may not otherwise seek,” he said.
County Judge Scott Felton said sometimes identifying and understanding all the services already provided are difficult to navigate for someone who might be suffering from a mental health-related problem or addiction.
“Having that advocacy is very important,” he said.
The Texas Legislature authorized the creation of the courts in 2009. There are more than 180 veterans treatment courts across the country and more than 25 in Texas, Borderud said. Some of the larger veterans courts in Texas are in Bexar, Bell, Dallas, Galveston, Harris and Tarrant counties.
The focus is treatment, he said. Some of the courts will dismiss criminal charges if the defendant successfully completes a veterans court program.
“The time seems right for us to move forward with these,” Borderud said. “Establishing a court would send a message to the VA that we are serious about taking care of our veterans.”
Borderud noted past efforts to identify a judge to lead a veterans court, but the current caseload for judges makes that infeasible.
Felton said the county court judges said they’ll make room in courtrooms to share with a new judge.
Borderud said the proposed plan includes hiring a part-time associate judge for at least $35,000 a year to preside over cases twice-monthly. A new court would require a full-time court coordinator for about $45,000 a year.
Felton said the court coordinator could assist other judges throughout the month as needed.
Other costs would be a court reporter at $5,000 a year, a probation officer at $50,000 a year and an appointed defense counsel for about $10,000 a year, or $300 per case.
The total program would cost about $165,000 a year. Backers of the veterans court hope to launch it in January, three months into the fiscal year, so the cost would be less for the first year, he said.
McLennan County Veterans Service Officer Steve Hernandez said the hope is that after the veterans court establishes itself, the program can be expanded to also include a mental health court.
There is also a cost savings in creating the program, Borderud said.
“We believe the program more than pays for itself,” Borderud said.
In 2016, there were 698 veterans booked in the McLennan County Jail, he said. In 2017, there were 675 veterans placed behind bars and so far this year, there are 421 veterans incarcerated, he said. On Thursday, there were 31 verified veterans in jail, of which 17 were non-violent offenders who could possibly benefit from a veterans treatment court, he said.
At $60 a day, housing an inmate for one month costs $1,800, he said. At full capacity the veterans court would have 30 veterans in the program, he said. If the court kept 10 veterans out of jail per month, it would save the county $18,000 a month, for an annual savings of $216,000 a year, he said.
All commissioners Friday expressed support for the program.
Borderud said the county court judges have expressed support for the program, along with the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center, the county’s Veterans Service Office, adult probation, McLennan County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and attorney Jon Ker, a retired colonel.
Ker sent a letter to commissioners stating due to family commitments he would be unable to attend the meeting.
“This should not be construed as a lack of support for this very beneficial and needed program to assist our qualified military veterans who find themselves at odds with the law,” Ker wrote. “As a veteran of two wars, I am very acquainted with the difficulties sometimes faced by returning combat veterans in assimilating back into a non-combat environment. This program is one way in which we as a society can help those who stood in harm’s way for us, and now face a price to pay they would not have otherwise faced.”
County commissioners placed a $1 placeholder in the fiscal year 2019 budget for the veterans court with the understanding that commissioners could shift contingency funds to the program.
Also in budget discussions, county commissioners agreed in the coming budget year to increase the amount of funding the county puts toward economic development, from $2 million to $2.25 million. The city of Waco and county have an agreement to provide matching contributions each year to the incentive fund.
Established in 1997, the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corporation invests in projects to expand the tax base, diversify the economic base, create new jobs, raise income and attract private investment, said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
The fund has a $15.75 million fund balance, and $9.62 million of that is board approved pending project commitments, leaving $6.13 million in available funds, Collins said. Companies awarded for projects must provide jobs that pay $12 an hour, offer health benefits and go to local residents, she said. As of 2018, the economic development corporation has supported 59 projects, awarded $36 million in grants and leveraged $694 million in private and industrial capital investments, she said.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Snell and Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry said they would like to see the group increase its wage requirements to a $16 hourly minimum.