When Carl Blasingame bought the contents of an abandoned storage locker at auction in Bosqueville a few weeks ago, he was initially interested in two antique bar stools visible inside.
The bar stools are probably worth enough to recoup the $50 he spent on the locker, but another unexpected treasure he found has occupied most of his attention since.
“After I bought it, wrapped up in a laundry basket with some clothes I saw a loose medal that I thought was pretty neat,” Blasingame said.
It turned out to be one of five U.S. Army medals inside, a Purple Heart, a Commendation Medal, a Good Conduct Medal, a National Defense Service Medal and a Vietnam Service Medal, all engraved with the name H.T. Thompson Jr. Blasingame, 38, also found Army ribbons and paperwork showing the medals were reissued in 2016 and shipped to an address in East Waco.
He said he was intrigued by the medals, especially having never seen a Purple Heart in person, but he knew he needed to return them to their proper home.
“They really need to go to the person who earned these,” Blasingame said.
He reached out this week to Maj. Zachariah Fike, the founder of Purple Hearts Reunited, a Vermont-based nonprofit that has returned hundreds of lost or stolen military medals of valor to veterans or their families since it was established in 2012.
Fike said the medals appear to be authentic reissues of awards earned during the Vietnam War.
Based on his preliminary research with Blasingame’s help, it appears Thompson was born in 1946 and served a few years in active duty, Fike said.
“Any veteran can request either their documentation or replacement medals, so this is what either the veteran himself did or his family did to reissue those medals for H.T. Thompson Jr.,” he said.
It is entirely possible medals had not been issued for Thompson until a couple years ago, Fike said.
“Some veterans did not get medals back then, especially in Vietnam when these guys were not welcomed home and several hid the fact that they were in the military for a while,” Fike said. “Sometimes they weren’t proud about their service, but over time, veterans start reflecting on life and want to remember that moment in their life that was pretty special and want to remember serving with their brothers, fighting for their country.”
Blasingame said he hopes more research and help from Purple Hearts Reunited will result in the medals being returned to Thompson or his family.
He also hopes to hear some of the stories that go along with the medals.
“I am a little bit of a history buff and I like to hear all the stories of people getting important items back that they may have lost,” Blasingame said. “I really want these medals to go home, because if these were related to my grandfather, I think it would be important to me to just get them home.”