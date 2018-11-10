Every veteran has a unique story of service. All are equally important to tell.
Today the Waco Tribune-Herald presents a special publication, Honoring Our Veterans, as part of that thread on this most special day.
Included are the stories of nine area veterans. Their stories are diverse, from two combat veterans in World War II to a 97-year-old Waco woman who trained pigeons for use in helping track enemy submarines off the Atlantic coast during that same war.
We also learn of service during peacetime, during the height of the Cold War, and during our nation’s most recent military engagements in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The veterans chosen for this section were nominated online at wacotrib.com by friends and loved ones over the summer.
We invite our readers to enjoy the continuing profiles of military veterans each Sunday in our Veterans’ Voices feature and invite you to share your stories with us, so we can continue to honor the men and women of our armed forces.
— Steve Boggs, Editor