Robert Jackson and his family hunkered down under the wing of a U.S. Navy C-47 to shelter them from pelting rain and lightning Saturday morning at the Heart of Texas Airshow at the Texas State Technical College airport.
As a steady rain came down, air show organizers, performers and spectators, including State Sen. Brian Birdwell, State Rep. Doc Anderson and U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, waited in the drier confines of the Col. James T. Connally Aerospace Center while holding out hope that the skies would clear enough in the afternoon to allow the show to proceed.
"We have never been to an air show before," said Jackson, a Bryan resident who brought his wife, Patricia, son, Jacob, and daughter, Hannah, a TSTC student. "It figures, the only day you want to go to something like this, it rains. But we are troopers, we are not going to give up on it yet."
Jackson said he and his family came to see the Air Force Thunderbirds, a precision team that flies F-16s.
The Thunderbirds did not perform Saturday, but patience by members of the crowd did have a payoff at about 4:30 p.m., organizer Debby Standefer said.
Clouds lifted enough for Air Force Capt. Andrew Olson to give a demonstration in an F-35 A Lightning II, a fifth-generation fighter jet that its team members call the "latest and greatest."
It was the jet's second public demonstration.
"This show really allows us to showcase the capabilities of the jet, the maneuverability, the speed, the quickness of it and just the precision of what the jet can do," said Senior Airman Alexander Cook, the F-35 demo team public affairs coordinator.
Cook said the F-35 made it from Luke Air Force Base outside Phoenix, Arizona, to Waco in 90 minutes. A commercial flight would cover the same distance in about 2½ hours, he said. At 700 mph, just shy of the speed of sound, the F-35 could make it from Waco to Dallas in about 10 minutes, he said.
The jet could make those trips considerably faster if it were stretching its legs all the way and not adhering to the prohibition on supersonic flight over the United States.
"We also call it the quarterback of the fighter jets because of all the things it can do," Cook said.
Cook said the F-35 demonstration requires a 1,500-foot cloud ceiling.
"We are staying positive and staying hopeful for good weather," he said. "We are excited to be here."
Though the weather scuttled many plans for Saturday, it presented would-be spectators with an opportunity to meet some of the pilots, parachute team members and others behind the demonstrations, Standefer said.
Sunday's forecast is more favorable than Saturday's was, she said.
Organizers will honor all Saturday tickets for entry to the event Sunday, Standefer said. All Saturday tickets will only be valid as general-admission tickets Sunday, because Sunday's reserved seating is already sold out, she said.
Other acts set for Sunday's performance include the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Black Daggers parachute team and Greg and Ashley Shelton wing walkers. Sunday's event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the air show schedule for noon to 5 p.m.