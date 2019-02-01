A high-ranking research center official at the Doris Miller Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Waco is under investigation after a VA psychologist lodged a formal complaint against him.
VA officials have reassigned Dr. Michael Russell, director of the Center of Excellence for Research on Returning War Veterans, for at least 120 days while authorities investigate misconduct complaints against him by psychologist Bryann DeBeer, a Waco-based VA investigator and researcher in the fields of suicide prevention and post-traumatic stress disorder.
DeBeer hired Waco attorney David Schleicher to document her complaints in a nine-page letter to top VA officials dated Jan. 17. General allegations of misconduct in the letter include abuses of authority, misuse of resources, Hatch Act violations, violations of hiring procedures and gender discrimination, which DeBeer claims has driven away female employees.
Russell, a clinical neuro- psychologist who retired as a lieutenant colonel after 24 years in the Army, said Friday he is precluded by VA policy from discussing the complaint and deferred comment to his attorney, Jon Ker, who also is a longtime Army veteran and retired colonel.
Ker said Russell denies the allegations in Schleicher’s letter and warned others not to rush to judgment or read too much into the fact that Russell has been reassigned during the investigation.
“That is a typical precautionary measure that is taken until an investigation is performed to maintain the status quo,” Ker said. “The fact that they moved him out carries no weight as to whether he has been found responsible for anything.”
Schleicher said he asked that Russell be moved from his position during the investigation of the complaint.
“Whatever the reason given for it, the reality is that this reassignment will benefit him and the rest of the staff by helping minimize the risk of the appearance of retaliation or obstruction,” Schleicher said.
He declined additional comment while the investigation is ongoing.
Christopher Sandles, director of Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, declined comment on DeBeer’s complaint against Russell.
Jessica Jacobsen, a spokesperson for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Dallas, said the VA is “reviewing the allegations in detail and will take appropriate action based on the findings.”
Russell was reassigned and moved out of the Center for Excellence “to protect the integrity of the review,” Jacobsen said. She said he will be performing mental health related special projects.
Steven Nelson, Center for Excellence chief of neuroimaging, will assume Russell’s director duties for the next 120 days, Jacobsen said.
Schleicher’s letter notes that Russell and his wife, DeLisa, are well-known in the local veterans community. DeLisa Russell recently stepped down as director of the Veterans One Stop, a Waco nonprofit that supports veterans.
Russell, a highly decorated combat veteran, is the only clinical psychologist to command an Army Combat Support Hospital, according to his VA bio. He has been chief of psychology at some of the largest military hospitals and bases in the country.
“His primary focus of research is on the possible long-term effects of traumatic brain injuries on human cognitive ability and personality,” according to his bio.
“When a leader has done great things and can be very charismatic, it may be tempting to overlook what in other cases is his wrongdoing,” Schleicher’s complaint letter states. “In the situation below, however, the misconduct is too widespread and the position held too vital to remain silent any longer.”
Ker said he only has started his review of the complaint, but said he thinks Russell “has a sound basis” to challenge the allegations.
“I can tell you that Michael adamantly denies that these things happened as they are being described by Mr. Schleicher,” Ker said.
Schleicher’s complaint alleges Russell has engaged in a pattern of violating laws, regulations and VA rules, “rooted in a belief he is not subject to the standards that other VA employees are.”
“An individual instance of such misconduct might be troubling, but the collective impact of his rule-flaunting creates a toxic environment that is quite detrimental to the (Center of Excellence’s) important work for veterans,” the letter alleges.
DeBeer’s complaint alleges Russell has misused VA resources to benefit his wife and daughter, a contestant in the Miss Teen International Pageant.
Russell approved Center of Excellence staff to volunteer for and participate in events on VA time at the Veterans One Stop, of which his wife was then director. He told staff that attending such events on VA time and off-time is the way to get promoted, the letter alleges.
He authorized the entire Center of Excellence staff at VA expense to attend a July 2016 event at the One Stop, “with the stated purpose of being seen by elected officials.” He granted comp time to his staff to work a booth on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at a One Stop fundraising event.
Russell was regularly at the Veterans One Stop on VA time and authorized a VA van to take his staff to an event at the One Stop, which violates VA rules concerning use of government vehicles, the letter alleges.
“If all local veterans support organizations had received the same level of attention/support from Director Russell, it would be more difficult to object,” the letter states. “It is unlikely One Stop will receive the same level of resources from director Russell now that his wife is departing the organization this month.”
The complaint also alleges Russell used VA facilities to film a promotional video that he posted on YouTube to support his daughter’s pageant bid in 2017. The letter includes a photo of his daughter standing in front of flags at the Waco VA Medical Center and other locations around the campus.
“This also violates VA rules against ‘soliciting contributions for, or otherwise promoting, on premises occupied by VA, of any type of campaign which has not had appropriate VA endorsement,” according to the complaint.
Russell also used “tax-payer funded equipment and computer system” for personal purposes and solicited political contributions for partisan political campaign, possibly using a VA computer, in potential violation of the Hatch Act, the complaint alleges.
The Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from engaging in partisan political activities, such as endorsing candidates or raising money for them.
The complaint also claims Russell violated hiring procedures by trying to hire a VA investigator and others outside the legitimate selection process.
Also, Russell treats female staff members worse than their male counterparts, driving away female leadership at the Center for Excellence; he refuses to acknowledge DeBeer’s achievements, referred to her as the “nexus of evil,” and belittled VA therapists in Facebook posts, DeBeer alleges.