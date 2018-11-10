Days away from the 2018 midterm election, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bettie Diane Bone, 53, of Hewitt, vividly remembers the price some Iraqi citizens paid to vote in the first election after the removal of Saddam Hussein.
As an Air Force respiratory therapist in 2005, Bone served at Balad Air Base for five months assisting doctors in the emergency room. The ER in Balad was essentially a tent, she said. During her time there, Bone helped many wounded American and Iraqi soldiers, as well as citizens. In January 2015, Bone helped a young boy after he was shot in the head on election day.
“We weren’t supposed to have little children, but if they (Iraqis) brought their child to the front gate we wouldn’t turn them away,” Bone said. “I was there for the first election in Iraq. We had a kid who was shot in the head that day. I’ll never forget his dad was just so proud that they were getting to vote that he brought his son along and his son got shot.”
The young Iraqi boy lived thanks to the help of U.S. medical personnel stationed at the hospital in Balad.
Her mother, Jeanette Bone, of Hillsboro, refers to her daughter as her “hero.”
“She doesn’t see herself as important in the scheme of things, but I do. She was very important to those men that were wounded,” Jeanette Bone said.
Bettie Diane Bone would rather not be recognized for her service.
“Sometimes we’d have 10 to 15 kids (American soldiers) come into the ER at once,” she said. “Every one of them that could talk, they were always concerned about ones at home. That was just so typical of them. Those guys are the ones who really did something. It was just so amazing to get to be this tiny little part of that.”
Unforgettable memories
Bone can recount ER stories that span the full spectrum of human emotions. Along with medical success stories come tragic memories of young soldiers dying. Her 40th birthday at the hospital is one memory she said she will never forget.
“I spent weeks worrying about turning 40,” she said. “Then the day of my 40th birthday we had a kid come in with head injuries and we just knew he wasn’t going to make it. Boy, that will cure you of worrying about turning older real quick. Here is this 25-year-old who is never going to get a 26th birthday. Every birthday was wonderful after that. I remember he had a tattoo of his daughter on his shoulder and that was just so hard to know that — we had a lot of those.”
Working at the hospital was stressful and dangerous as Iraqi forces bombed the base at least once a day, sometimes two or three times a day, she said.
“You just put on your Kevlar and keep working,” she said. “My thought was always some mother just got one of the worst phone calls she’ll ever get and I’m responsible to help that person get home. And that’s just the most overwhelming feeling ever. I can’t let her get another phone call that he didn’t make it.”
Bone said she was called to service when she was 26 years old, during the Gulf War, after she watched American troops deploying on the news one evening. She said the news of her decision shocked her family.
“I always wanted to do something that made a difference, I didn’t know exactly what. Then it just hit me, that was a perfect way to serve my country,” she said.
Forever changed
In many ways, Iraq forever changed Bone.
“The odd part is when you’re in the middle of the ER with all those kids you don’t really notice anything going on, you’re just doing your job and doing what you have to do,” she said. “It’s at night when you go home to your little bed and it all comes flooding back and you see it in vivid detail.”
Before Iraq, Bone loved to read murder mystery novels. That ended in Iraq.
“In Iraq, I just couldn’t read anything that horrible. So I’d read romance novels, sometimes I’d read two a night just to get to sleep,” she said.
Bone said returning to normal civilian life was the hardest part of her time in the Air Force.
“It’s hard to enjoy anything because you’ve left what felt like family over there. It’s hard to go places and have a good time because you feel guilty. There are kids dying and I’m here having a good time.”
To this day she still dreams about Iraq.
“I see their eyes more than anything,” she said. She takes medication to help with the dreams.
She can still smell the ER. It smells like “ground-in dirt that you just can’t get out,” she said.
In all, Bone served 25 years in the Air Force before she retired as a master sergeant in 2014.
She served at Air Force hospitals in Fairfield, California; Biloxi, Mississippi; and Dayton, Ohio. During her time in Ohio, Bone also served in the honor guard, attending funerals of lost service members. Despite her fear of flying, she served as a respiratory therapist on a critical care air transport team flying patients back and forth between Washington, D.C., Afghanistan, Iraq and Germany.
During her final years with the Air Force, she oversaw the cardiopulmonary department at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base located outside of Dayton.
Now, Bone is going to school to get a business management degree and is building a house in Hewitt.
“I have a pretty boring life now,” she said. “I’d trade my boring life to go back to Iraq any day.”
Bone looks back fondly on her time in the Air Force. She said she encourages her nieces and nephews to enlist.
“It gives you such a sense of belonging,” she said. “I’m so proud that I was this tiny little part of all that happened. … When we went to the memorials in Washington, D.C., it was amazing to stand there and think that I may have helped keep a few names off the wall for this war.”