For Daniel Barrington, serving his country was the right thing to do. The Waco High School graduate saw an opportunity for personal growth and patriotic duty in the U.S. Navy in the aftermath of 9/11.
His military service career, which lasted from 2002 to 2007, was defined by medical care he provided to U.S. Marines in Iraq. His assignments also took him to Cuba, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy and several other ports in the Mediterranean.
As a corpsman, Barrington served in the Navy but spent much of his time with Marines serving in the Middle East.
“Being a corpsman with Marines is a completely different world,” he said. “If you’re with the Marines, you do everything that the Marines do.”
On the front lines
Barrington, 37, didn’t expect to find himself on the front lines. During his recruitment, he opted to become a corpsman rather than a seaman. Boot camp, corps school and medical school led him to becoming an escort to a battalion commander in Iraq.
He recalled riding in a Humvee in Iraq when a roadside bomb intended for his unit exploded. A piece of shrapnel stuck in a gunner’s shoulder, and the hunt was on for the trigger man.
Another intense moment in Iraq came when several rockets suddenly appeared in the sky. One blew up over Barrington’s head, and he estimated another was 30 yards away from him.
“Those are the two scariest things I’ve gone through,” he said.
His honors included the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Iraqi Campaign Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, the Good Conduct Medal and the Combat Action Ribbon.
Barrington’s wife, Patricia, said they met when he was on post-deployment leave overseas. She also went to Waco High and was a friend of his cousins. She remembers video chatting while he was in Cuba, and their relationship proved to be a positive light for them both. They were married a year after his return.
Bill Mahon, a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1989 and an outspoken advocate for local veterans, performed the ceremony at American Legion Post 121 at its former downtown Waco location.
“He was standing the proudest I’ve ever seen him that day,” Mahon said. “He was all straightened up.”
Barrington and Mahon forged a relationship within the community of local veterans, talking through their experiences overseas.
“When he opens up, he’s as honest as can be,” Mahon said.
Barrington is now disabled and awaiting a decision to increase his benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs. He attended Texas State Technical College in Waco under the GI Bill, but withdrew to focus on himself.
Encouraging veterans
He encourages veterans to insist on obtaining coverage they need from Veterans Affairs.
“Fight it,” he said. “Get your representative to fight it, just don’t take no. … Fight the VA if you believe you have a claim that should be given.”
The Veterans One Stop on La Salle Avenue has been a steady foundation for Barrington. He attends at least once a week for assistance in obtaining resources and friendship from other veterans and staffers.
“They’ve made all of us feel like family,” Patricia Barrington said.
Daniel Barrington enjoys hobbies like fishing, blacksmithing and leatherworking. He has made purses for his loved ones and a wooden model Humvee from a kit produced by Help Heal Veterans, which provides therapeutic craft kits to veterans and active-duty military members.
“In the military, you end up with a lot of camaraderie,” he said. “Once you get out, it’s just about every veteran that I’ve talked to that was around my age saying the thing they miss the most was the camaraderie. You get at least a little bit of that back when you go up to the One Stop.”