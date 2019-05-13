A former staff member at the Methodist Children's Home pleaded guilty Monday to having sex with a 17-year-old student at the home.
Prosecutors recommended that Garrett Eucolia Nunley, 27, be placed on deferred probation for eight years and attend education courses in exchange for his guilty plea to second-degree felony improper relationship between educator and student.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco's 19th State District Court will sentence Nunley on July 8 after reviewing a report from probation officers. A second-degree felony is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
"Mr. Nunley regrets his bad decision and has learned from this," said Nunley's attorney, Thomas West. "He has accepted responsibility for his inappropriate actions and is moving forward to be a positive member of the community."
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and Waco police launched investigations after reports that Nunley had sex with a 17-year-old student at the Methodist Children's Home in February 2016 while he was a staff member.
The statute to which Nunley pleaded guilty does not require him to register as a sex offender, officials said.