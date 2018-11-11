The reopening of a McLennan County bridge three years after it washed out was met with celebration, but a bridge 2 miles up the road is now being considered for replacement to prevent it from meeting a similar fate.
The Cottonwood Creek Bridge on South 12th Street east of Loop 340 had been closed since rainwater washed away part of the structure in June 2015. Precinct 1 County Commissioner Kelly Snell said there was a lot of excitement over the recent reopening of the bridge, which provides access to Loop 340 or downtown Waco.
"The brush is actually growing into the road because the bridge was closed for four years," Snell said.
The county worked with the Texas Department of Transportation over the past three years to build a bigger and sturdier structure than the 1960s bridge it replaces, Snell said.
But Snell remains concerned that a bridge nearby on 12th Street, the Flat Creek Bridge, will not be able to withstand water pressure from floods and increased runoff, he said. Its size and construction are similar to the Cottonwood Creek Bridge that washed out, and it should be taken into consideration for replacement, Snell said.
"You have all this water increase coming from all the developments they’ve had in Waco and Hewitt, and it puts a lot more water down those creeks," Snell said.
But it is not up to McLennan County or a commissioner alone to decide whether to replace a bridge. There is a statewide system in place, and it lacks funding, he said.
Snell said he plans to urge State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, and Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson, R-Waco, to better fund the bridge system.
TxDOT reviews every bridge every two years and provides inspection reports to counties, County Engineer Zane Dunnam said.
There are 156 bridges in McLennan County, including 28 in Precinct 1, 35 in Precinct 2, 34 in Precinct 3 and 59 in Precinct 4.
TxDOT has a list that prioritizes bridges most in need of replacement, and the state goes after funding in that order, Dunnam said. Bridges are generally too costly for counties to pay for on their own, he said.
Once TxDOT has the money to replace a bridge, it notifies county officials, who are then responsible for buying any right of way needed. The state's standards for bridges have changed over the years, which typically means replacements are longer and wider than the structures they replace, Dunnam said.
Replacing a bridge is always a long process, and Cottonwood Creek Bridge was not even on TxDOT's list for replacement until it washed out, Snell said. He said he wants to explore options for the county starting its work before TxDOT is ready to go on a project.
Once the state lets the county know it has money designated for a bridge, it takes months for the county to do its work before the project can start, Snell said.
"And when it’s out before you start doing all that background work it just delays the time," Snell said. "It’s not a good program in my opinion to wait until they fail to fix them. Water can wash anything out. It’s just common sense. … We need to start getting this (Flat Creek) bridge ready to go."