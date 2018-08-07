Reconstruction of a county road between Lorena and Robinson will start soon, as McLennan County commissioners awarded a $3.05 million contract for the work Tuesday.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Snell said the once-gravel Surrey Ridge Lane will be widened from two lanes to three — one lane in each direction, plus a turn lane.
“It’s going to be a drastic improvement,” Snell said.
Knife River Corporation South won the contract to reconstruct Surrey Ridge Lane from Interstate 35 to Farm-to-Market Road 3148, also known as Moonlight Drive. The county started discussions in 2015 on the Surrey Ridge Lane work, and it is being funded, along with a handful of other road reconstruction projects, through two bonds the county issued.
“I’m ready to see that deal get started. I hope it goes fast,” Snell said. “I would not be a bit surprised if it’s not a two-year project. There will be three phases of it, and a lot of that will depend on weather.”
The stretch of road was originally designed as a cut-through, not meant to handle the amount of traffic it now carries, Snell said.
“What we’re going to try and do is get the contractor to not close the road all day,” Snell said. “If at all possible leave it passable. And that’s not going to happen every day.”
Knife River did not submit the lowest bid, Purchasing Director Ken Bass said. Holy Contractors LLC submitted a bid of $2.97 million, $80,000 less than Knife River.
“The relatively small difference in price does not outweigh the significant difference in road building experience and qualifications,” Bass said.
Knife River submitted a long record of road and highway work, including projects at least as large as Surrey Ridge Lane, while Holy Contractors showed little experience with road work and no previous projects the size of Surrey Ridge Lane, Bass said.
“The rest of its work experience appears to be parking lots,” he said. “Therefore, the record of experience, as submitted by Holy Contractors LLC, does not meet the level of experience expected for a road project of the size, complexity and scope of the Surrey Ridge road project.”
Holy Contractors owner David Holy asked commissioners Tuesday to reconsider. The project would be nothing out of the ordinary for his company, Holy said.
“To me, that seems like that’s quite a bit for the county taxpayers quite a bit of savings,” Holy said.
Six companies bid on the project to reconstruct Surrey Ridge Lane, including Big Creek Construction, Old Castle Materials, TTG Utilities LP and Barnett Contracting Inc.