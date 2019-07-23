The second floor of the McLennan County Records Building used to be where leisure time, lunch hours and patience went to die.
Long lines at the vehicle registration office produced horror stories.
Now, though, county tax assessor and collector Randy Riggs suggests visitors take a number and relax on a bench parked just inside or outside the door.
A kiosk with a start-up cost of $17,826 should make visits there more tolerable for staffers and the general public, Riggs told the McLennan County Commissioners Court on Tuesday. During an interview later he said technicians should have the system up and running later this week.
Riggs referred to it as a queuing system. Visitors wanting to register vehicles, switch vehicle titles or pay taxes at the tax office next door will first go to a kiosk produced by McKinney-based Nemo-Q, whose website calls the company an expert in the queuing industry, with more than 40 years of experience. Clients include government agencies, retailers, college campuses, banks and health care providers that want to monitor wait times and customer flow.
The bottom line is that users will be able to have a seat instead of standing in line. They may conduct business with the kiosk in English or Spanish, providing minimal information about the purpose of their visit. A number appears on a slip of paper the machine puts out, and visitors watch strategically placed screens for cues to continue the queuing process.
Riggs’ 35 employees, meanwhile, are not blindsided. They have an idea what the person approaching their desk wants to discuss. And if 10 people are waiting their turn to register their vehicles, but only one wants to discuss a tax bill, Riggs is in a better position to marshal his forces.
Riggs said his staffers handled about 256,000 transactions last year, meaning he appreciates technology that provides and edge.
More important, he said, visitors, particularly those with disabilities or accompanied by children, may catch a needed break.
New employees
Commissioners approved Riggs’ request to install the system during budget discussions last year. He said Tuesday he hopes they are equally receptive to his request this year to add a second person to the vehicle department substation in McGregor, which now is operated by one person.
He said the substation handles about 20,000 transactions yearly, and the lone employee is being overwhelmed. Riggs said he also made the funding request last year, and used his time with commissioners Tuesday to make another pitch.
Riggs said growth in the Highway 84 corridor, including in McGregor, is applying pressure to the substation. He said a second staffer would need the expertise and temperament to handle the responsibilities, so he proposed the new hire receive a salary identical to that of the present staffer.
Commissioners said his request will be considered as budget hearings with department heads continue with the new fiscal year approaching Oct. 1.
Also Tuesday, commissioners approved the hiring of an additional employee assigned to the main vehicle office in the Records Building at Fifth Street and Washington Avenue.
Karem Shrine building
Commissioners also extended for one month the county’s lease on the Waco Grand Karem Shrine building at 700 Washington Ave. The county sold the 91-year-old structure to Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Vacation Rentals LLC for $1.1 million almost a year ago but secured permission to relocate offices within the building beyond the transfer of title. The county’s lease with the Gaineses’ was set to expire Nov. 30 but now will run through Dec. 31.
For that extra month, the county will pay $10,000, officials said.