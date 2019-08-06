McLennan County has been placed under a burn ban.
County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to ban outdoor burning at the recommendation of the McLennan County Office of Emergency Management.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said he has the authority to lift the ban should rains falls between now and the next commissioners court meeting on Tuesday. But he would not take such action without a recommendation from the emergency management office, he said.
Showers are not in the National Weather Service forecast.
“McLennan County is looking at hot and dry conditions through the weekend,” meteorologist Jason Dunn said by phone from the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.
Heat advisory
He said much of Central Texas, including McLennan County, remains under a heat advisory. High temperatures could approach 101 degrees, with contributing factors pushing heat index values to 105 to 110 degrees.
Dunn said rainfall totals in McLennan County remain 6 inches above normal for the year because of heavy rains during the spring. But July was very dry, with only 0.04 of an inch recorded. So far in August only 0.03 of an inch has fallen, and that is not likely to change soon, according to the National Weather Service.
Felton said high heat and dry conditions pose multiple threats.
“Lives can be put in danger when you’re fighting fires in 100-degree heat,” Felton said.
As of early Tuesday evening, counties surrounding McLennan County had not enacted burn bans, Dunn said.
“I expect that to change in the next few days,” he said.