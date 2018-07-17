A district court judge threatened to use his judicial power to override McLennan County commissioners’ budget if they do not increase his employees’ salaries to the level of the commissioners’ own administrative assistants.
For the past several years, 19th State District Court Judge Ralph Strother has asked county commissioners to give his court coordinators raises.
“I’ve asked for this many times in the past, and every time it is completely and totally ignored,” Strother said.
He said it is not equitable or fair that annual salaries for commissioners’ assistants are $6,000 to $11,000 more than his employees’.
County Judge Scott Felton said the human resources department has worked diligently in recent years to ensure county employees salaries’ are equitable.
“What your request is doing is saying, HR should speak to this, that HR is mistaken in their analysis,” Felton said.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry told Strother commissioners have already reached a consensus to not grant raises for individual positions this year. Commissioners are focused on the $3 million in requests for new personnel positions for the fiscal year 2019 budget, Perry said. Moving forward, commissioners want to alternate annually between addressing requests for new personnel and addressing requests for individual raises, he said.
Strother said his primary court coordinator makes $47,165, and the administrative assistants for Precincts 1, 3 and 4 are paid $53,254, while the Precinct 2 administrative assistant is paid $58,120.
“This is not fair. It’s not right. It’s not equitable,” Strother said.
Strother is requesting his coordinator make as much as the Precinct 2 assistant.
Felton said after the meeting that he hopes Strother will respect the commissioners court’s decision. He said he has never dealt with a district court order calling the county budget into question, and dealing with that order, if Strother files it, would be a learning process.
“I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for Judge Strother but I also feel very confident in our budget process that we know what we’re doing,” Felton said. “I just ask him to have patience and bear with us. There’s no guarantees next year, but I guarantee we’ll look at it.”
The Texas Constitution gives district courts some supervisory authority over counties, Strother said after the meeting.
“I don’t want to start a turf war. I don’t want to start a political battle, but if it comes down to that, I will do it,” he said.
Human Resources Director Amanda Talbert said her staff revised part of the job description for Strother’s employees during their review. The employees had taken on a larger volume of work, but the type of work had not changed, Talbert said.
Strother’s court coordinators are not on the same classification level and pay range as the commissioners’ administrative assistants, she said.
“They are very different roles, very different classifications,” Talbert said.
District judges cannot tell county commissioners they have to pay employees a certain salary or establish a pay range, Strother said. However, a district judge can rule that the commissioners’ adopted budget that is arbitrary and order them to revise the budget, he said.
“There’s been a lot of political pull and tug over the years about who runs the county,” Strother said. “There was a Texas Supreme Court case last year, arose out of a political dispute out of Galveston County, between the county judge and the county commissioners there and the district judges. The upshot of that case was, that district judge can find a salary structure for the judicial employees, not talking about every employee in the county, can find that the salary range the commissioners have set for judicial employees is not reasonable.”
Strother, who has been a judge 20 years, said he has never written an order of this nature.
“And I don’t want to have to do one now,” he said. “That’s the reason I’m trying to negotiate with them now.”
After the meeting, Perry said he would be surprised if Strother orders commissioners to revise their budget. Commissioners have been methodical in setting salaries, and the order would be a long shot, he said.
“I haven’t said ‘no’ to anybody’s pay increase. What I’m saying is I’m not willing to look at them until next year,” Perry said. “We really need to put years in between them, in my opinion.”
Perry said Strother is passionate about his employees, as are many department heads and elected officials. But no other department head or elected official has the authority to force commissioners to revisit the budget.
“If he filed suit and won, a court would say you have to reevaluate a portion of the budget that’s been called into question,” Perry said.