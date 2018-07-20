When Elm Mott’s volunteer firefighters are not responding to calls or working their full-time jobs, they are out holding fish fries, barbecues, gun raffles or auctions, or compiling recipes for a cookbook, all in an effort to raise money for a new station.
The tight-knit Elm Mott Volunteer Fire and Rescue crew in the community eight miles north of Waco has a passion for what they do, and they know it requires raising a lot of money, Elm Mott Fire Chief Casey Perry said. The need to raise money is especially pressing because the department needs new equipment and a bigger station to properly house it and the volunteers, said Perry, who has volunteered at the department for eight years.
“We have a grant for top-of-the-line equipment but we don’t have anywhere to put it,” he said.
The team of 19, who respond to an average of 300 calls for service per year, has already raised enough to build the shell of a station. But with the shell up, construction has paused as they continue fundraising efforts finish the project.
“It’s a lot of barbecue sandwiches you have to sell to cover this,” Perry said. “If we could raise roughly $35,000 I would be ecstatic. That would get us right about completion.”
Perry, who also owns a business in Chalk Bluff, said the Elm Mott volunteers are the only registered first responders between Bellmead and West along Interstate 35. Many of the surrounding departments, including Lacy Lakeview and Ross, are first responders but do not handle the medical calls Elm Mott does, he said.
Volunteer departments are often the most a small community can support, because a full-time department generally requires an annual operating budget of at least $1.2 million, Perry said.
The average volunteer fire department saves its community about $1 million a year in taxes, he said.
Elm Mott Volunteer Fire and Rescue’s administration has been considering a new station for about eight years, he said.
The department has outgrown its 2,000-square-foot location, which has been in service for 25 to 30 years and is not owned by the department, Perry said. The new partially finished station at 109 Leo St., will be 5,600 square feet, he said.
As the Waco community continues to grow, more people are in their jurisdiction, increasing the demand for fire protection and medical service, he said.
“Adapting to that means more members, more trucks,” Perry said.
The department has no paid staff and depends on donation for about 95 percent of its budget, Perry said. The volunteer department gets a stipend from McLennan County once a year.
McLennan County contributes $5,500, plus $30 per square-mile of service area, to volunteer fire departments in Bellmead, Bruceville-Eddy, Chalk Bluff, China Spring, Crawford, Downsville, Elk, Elm Mott, Gholson, Golinda, Hallsburg, Lacy Lakeview, Leroy, Lorena, Mart, McGregor, Moody, Riesel, Robinson, Ross, Speegleville, Valley Mills, West and Woodway, said Regan Copeland, an administrative specialist in the McLennan County Judge’s Office. The fire protection services contracts date back to 1976.
Perry said the department’s treasurer, Cheryl Helms, constantly writes grant applications to help bring in money.
“That equipment is extremely expensive,” he said. “You put the word ‘fire’ on anything, you’re going to pay a lot of money for it.”
Perry said most grants require a match, which means the latest $20,000 grant for fire-rescue equipment required the department to raise $5,000 to get the grant.
Perry said their equipment is “pretty dated,” ranging from a 1989 front line firefighting engine to a 1991 water truck.
Helms’ son started volunteering at the Elm Mott Volunteer Fire and Rescue when he was 16, and because of his age, she had to attend the first meeting.
During that first meeting in 2012, she heard the department had $245 in the bank and a $6,000 bill due, she said.
“My future boss and I joined forces, and with a lot of help from her we got the fire department back on track,” Helms said.
Her son, Matthew Wheland, is still volunteering, and she has not stopped helping the department raise money.
“It’s amazing watching these kids,” she said. “We’re a relatively young department. I think the average age was 25 at one time.”
Helms said the firefighters are like siblings.
“I feel more like team mom,” she said with a laugh.
It costs the department about $23,000 a year to operate, not including equipment purchases, she said.
The volunteer firefighters are collecting recipes throughout the community to compile a cookbook to sell as a fundraiser. The department is always looking for innovative ways to raise money, she said.
The department can accept donations via mail at: PO Box 46, Elm Mott, Texas, 76640. Family recipes can be emailed to elmmottfirerescue@mail.com.