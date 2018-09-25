The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested a man in Mart on allegations he shot at individuals working on a city water line.
About 7 a.m. Tuesday a homeowner in the 800 block of Lakeland Park Circle noticed individuals working toward the back of his property and started inquiring as to who they were, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said. The individuals said they were with the water company and were working on a water leak in the area, Kilcrease said.
The homeowner then threatened to shoot them if they did not leave, Kilcrease said. The water crew continued working, and the homeowner fired multiple shots, he said.
No one was injured, Kilcrease said. Sheriff deputies arrived and surrounded the home, and the homeowner came out voluntarily, he said.
The sheriff’s office was not releasing the name at this time, Kilcrease said. He said he was not sure if the workers were on the homeowner’s property or adjacent to the property in a city-owned easement.
The man was arrested and charged with making a terroristic thread and for deadly conduct, Kilcrease said.