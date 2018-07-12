The McLennan County tax office could receive new equipment and new personnel to help reduce customer wait times in the office processing twice as many transactions as it has in recent years.
Meanwhile, the county is weighing a boost in funding for public libraries in communities surrounding Waco for the first time in at least five years.
County commissioners this week have reviewed department head and elected officials’ budget requests for fiscal year 2019, which starts Oct. 1. Commissioners are scheduled to have the budget finalized Aug. 28.
The tax office is on track to process twice as many motor vehicle transactions this year as it processed in two years ago, McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs said. In the 2016 fiscal year, the office processed 151,801 motor vehicle transactions, which include registrations, title transfers and license plate changes. Last year it processed 251,031, and it is on track to process more than 300,000 by the end of the 2018 fiscal year, Riggs said.
“We have twice as much work for the same amount of people,” Riggs said. “I’ve got some people that work awful hard.”
Riggs is requesting a new deputy assessor with a $42,000 salary and two customer-service equipment that would cost a total of $60,800.
The bulk of the funding request would go to a telephone queuing system to replace the office’s overwhelmed voicemail system. By the time a staffer is able to get through the voicemail inbox, which averages more than 100 messages per day, callers have often left a new message or driven to the tax office, Riggs said.
The new system would put callers on hold when necessary and give an estimated wait time, he said. It would also allow calls to be recorded to better manage and review employees’ procedures, he said.
The other request is for a movable touchscreen kiosk that would allow residents to check in when they get to the office and receive a number for service, Riggs said.
County Judge Scott Felton said there is no indication the county will stop growing any time soon, and a more efficient process will only help a growing department.
The new staffer for the department would work at the county’s tax office in McGregor, which is preparing to relocate and start offering motor vehicle tags when it does, Riggs said.
For at least the past five years, county commissioners have provided libraries in smaller communities throughout the county with $5,000 each.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones asked for that funding to increase.
“Five thousand is not what it used to be,” Jones said.
Commissioners noted the Waco-McLennan County Library system receives increased funding each year.
Libraries in McGregor, West, Moody, Hewitt and Mart will see a bump in the county’s contribution from $5,000 to $7,500.
Also at Jones’ prompting, commissioners agreed to increase the county’s contribution to Central Texas Senior Ministries from $10,000 to $20,000.
“It’s another one where we’ve been giving them $10,000 forever,” Jones said. “If you’ve ever gone and shared meals, some of those people, it’s the only contact they get.”
The court plans to file a proposed budget for public inspection with the county clerk by July 31, the same day they are scheduled to vote on the tax rate.
Commissioners will resume budget discussions at 9 a.m. Friday in the commissioners courtroom on the first floor of the McLennan County Courthouse, 501 Washington Ave.