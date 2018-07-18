The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office will shuffle positions within the department to increase the number of jailers, and receive 18 new vehicles after presenting budget requests to county commissioners Wednesday.
Sheriff’s Office representatives and commissioners worked through a lengthy list of funding requests for the department and the McLennan County Jail, which falls under the office’s budget. County commissioners have been working through department head and elected official requests as they prepare the budget for fiscal year 2019, which starts Oct. 1. The commissioners plan to file a proposed budget with the county clerk for public inspection by July 31, the same day they are scheduled to vote on the tax rate.
The fiscal year 2019 budget is expected to be finalized Aug. 28.
Nothing is final in the budget until the document is adopted, but commissioners Wednesday voiced approval for much of the sheriff’s office’s requests.
Sheriff’s Deputy David Ives said the jail has several civilian positions that have high turnover because many who enter the position are unaware of the difficulties they will face on the job.
“Recruiting is becoming almost impossible,” Ives said.
Ives said a better fit for the department would be turning 39 civilian positions into jailers. The move would cost about $499,000, including more pay, new uniforms and the training required to get the current employees through the certification process during overtime work hours.
The sheriff’s office has been adding jail staff in recent years to meet the requirements of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, Ives said. Commissioners approved five new jailer positions in the past two years, he said.
The department also requested a GED teacher for the jail.
In the past, the department has contracted with McLennan Community College to host a GED program in the jail, but a full-time teacher on staff would improve reintegration resources for inmates, Ives said.
Commissioners voiced support for the position but asked the department to first look for teachers who could provide the service full-time on a contract basis.
“If we’re going to be serious about reintegration we need to do this,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones said.
County Judge Scott Felton said various agencies “are killing us” with staffing requirements.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry said the jail standards commission’s staffing requirement is another example of an unfunded mandate passed down from the state.
To meet the requirements of the Prison Rape Elimination Act, which passed in 2003, the jail also needs $30,804 for additional security cameras, Ives said. The McLennan County Jail has spent the past few years upgrading its cameras, he said.
The PREA requires cameras in different locations than the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, Capt. Ricky Armstrong said.
Commissioners also voiced support for the department’s request to replace 18 vehicles for about $800,000. The sheriff’s office has 130 vehicles in its fleet.
“As we reduce the quantity of vehicles we purchase, our vehicle maintenance does go up inversely,” Ives said.
Commissioners also voiced support for the sheriff’s office funding requests for new Tasers, overtime, laundry carts, copy machines, storage and replacement chairs.
“The chairs that we have at that facility are literally falling apart,” Ives said. “We have well over 70 chairs that are damaged or just completely broken. We have zero surplus inventory for those chairs. We just have people sitting on broken stools at this point.”
Other departments
County commissioners also have voiced support for about $557,000 in new personnel requests in various county departments. New positions include two new people for IT, one for human resources, one for the building maintenance department, one for the district clerk’s office, one for justice of the peace Precinct 5 office, and one truck driver for the Precinct 3 road and bridge department. Commissioners turned down three new personnel requests from various departments.
Department heads requested about $200,000 in raises for specific employees, but commissioners agreed to focus on new personnel this year and to not grant any individual employee raises. They plan to address individual raises next budget cycle. Commissioners are considering an across-the-board cost-of-living raise for all employees.
County commissioners have not yet discussed the property tax rate, which currently is 0.5293 cents per $100 of property value, down two cents from the 2017 rate and down three cents from the 2016 rate.
Each penny of next year’s tax rate will bring in about $1.5 million in revenue, County Auditor Stan Chambers has said.
Commissioners will resume budget discussions at 9 a.m. Thursday in the commissioners courtroom on the first floor of the McLennan County Courthouse, 501 Washington Ave.