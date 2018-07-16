McLennan County is set to be the new owner of the 188-acre tract of land along Tradinghouse Creek Lake on Tuesday as commissioners accept the gift from the energy company that built the lake.
Vistra Energy and its operating companies TXU Energy and Luminant Generation Company are donating the property and easement that commissioners will vote to accept Tuesday.
As soon as the transfer is complete, county leaders will move forward with plans for property improvements for the park in eastern McLennan County, County Administrator Dustin Chapman said.
“We’re ready,” Chapman said. “I bet stuff will start happening pretty quickly.”
In April 1969, McLennan County was granted a long-term lease agreement with the company, then called Texas Power & Light Co., for the property to use as a public park, allowing residents to use the property for fishing, swimming, camping and picnics.
Over the past 50 years, the county has made improvements to Tradinghouse Park, including repairing boat ramps, parking, and resurfacing roads, according to county documents. The power company four years demolished its aging gas plant that had used the lake for cooling purposes, and last year it offered the lakeside property to the county.
The county has been sitting on a $353,290 Texas Parks and Wildlife grant to help redevelop the property, Chapman said. Now that the title transfer is nearly complete, county officials are moving forward with project ideas for the grant, Chapman said. He said the grant requires a 25 percent match, so commissioners need to allocate an additional $88,323 to the project.
Most of the boat ramps were repaired in 2011 after initial damage due to severe drought that year, he said. However, he said four new boat docks will be added to meet public demand.
“That’s something we’ve had requests for,” he said.
The grant also will allow the county to add restrooms, picnic tables and barbecue pits, and to pave portions of the parking lot, among other improvements, Chapman said.
He said lighting and cable fencing will also be added to help cut down on mud-dogging, in which drivers intentionally spin their truck wheels in the mud.
News of the land acquisition came in April 2017, after County Judge Scott Felton heard that the property along Sommerfield Drive might be put up for sale. Felton said he just asked power company officials to donate the land.
“I was somewhat surprised for them to come back and say, ‘That’s a great idea,’” Felton said.
The property includes the land up to the lake, which remains Luminant property but will be open to the public.
“I live out close by the lake. I know when the fish are biting when I see a lot of people out there,” Felton said. “If the weather is good, and especially in the spring, there’s a lot of people that access that park.”
The property continues to attract visitors from across McLennan County and surrounding counties, Felton said.
The county has one full-time employee maintaining the park. Park Supervisor Danny Tate oversees the property, and reports to the county’s maintenance director, who supplies help when needed, Felton said.
“It’s better situation than it was when he was kind of on his own,” Felton said. “He’s very proud of the park and since he’s been there the cleanliness is so much better than it was. It was a mess. And because he’s a former law enforcement guy he has good relationship with the other constables as well as the sheriff’s office. All of them have done an outstanding job helping monitor the park to try to keep it safe.”