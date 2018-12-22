McLennan County’s concept for a new multi-use expo center next to the existing Extraco Events Center coliseum now has a price tag of $32.7 million — a figure that may have to slim down if the county is to have money left to redevelop the rest of the 60-acre fairgrounds complex.
As designed, the expo center facing Bosque Boulevard would have nearly 84,000 square feet of flexible space for trade shows, banquets and sports tournaments — enough for six basketball games played simultaneously. Construction is tentatively expected to begin in spring and wrap up in fall 2020.
But with the current “wish list” of features, the project would monopolize most of the $40 million estimated to be available for a three-phase project to be funded through a venue tax on lodging and rental cars, approved by voters in 2017. The other two phases would create a large equine facility at the current Paul Tyson Field site and create a new Little League, football and track facilities just north of Waco High School.
With the expo center at 50 percent design completion, McLennan County now has to pare down that vision to a more realistic, and affordable, overhaul.
“It uses quite a bit of the money,” County Judge Scott Felton said of the Expo Center, adding that he believes the cost can be trimmed.
“It has all the bells and whistles. ... It may mean, you’re still going to get the bells and whistles, but you’re not going to have them the day you open.”
County commissioners Tuesday received an update from the two companies hired to oversee the project, Waco-based John W. Erwin General Contractor Inc., the construction manager at-risk for the project, and Populous, an architectural design firm that developed a master plan for the fairgrounds in 2010.
McLennan County commissioners need to take the design and cut some of the obviously expendable features to allow engineers to come back with a final design, County Attorney Mike Dixon said.
“If there’s obviously things we don’t want to completely design to the end or that we would fill comfortable with just the 50 percent design development, those things need to come out first so they don’t go forward in the design process and compete with other things,” Dixon said.
McLennan County voters in May 2017 agreed to the project by approving a 5 percent tax on short-term car rentals and a 2 percent hotel occupancy tax. Revenue from the taxes can only go to renovations of the site.
County Judge Scott Felton said after a lot of due diligence and work the number will come down. He said he believes the annual revenue projections are conservative, and assuming that hotel revenues continue to increase, there should be additional money for future phases.
The county’s note payment on its 40-year, $33 million debt for the project is about $1.8 million a year, Felton said. Any revenue generated above that amount per year, in addition to the bond money, can go directly to the project, Felton said.
Assuming no growth in hotel revenue for 10 years, the county would see an excess of $7.6 million in revenues above the projections. With 5 percent growth there would be an excess of $15.3 million, and with 10 percent growth the county would see an additional $25 million over a decade, Felton said.
Phasing will be crucial to the project, Felton said. Each year revenues are collected, the budget allowance will grow, but the first few years may be tight, he said. Even when it’s trimmed down, the expo center will be the most expensive piece of the 60-acre development.
During the first year of the new tax, the county collected about $2.3 million, Felton said.
“Remember, the venue project is allowed to be in existence as long as the current debt is in existence, which is 40 years,” Felton said. “The anxious part is in the next 3 to 5 years, because it’s going to be tight. Later on, other courts and other boards will be saying, ‘That was a great deal.’ “
Cost estimates for the other two sections of the property are not yet available.
Projected costs are just a well-educated guess at this point since bids have not yet been sent out, said Kevin Karr, with John W. Erwin General Contractor, Inc.
“We’re giving our opinion of what the market is telling us and what we think the market is going to tell us next April,” he said.
All construction dates for the project are tentative, John W. Erwin said. The second and third phases involve relocating the city’s Cobbs Drive Recycling Center to a new site, building new Little League fields and replacing Paul Tyson Field with a new track and field off New Road.
“We still have to iron out all the details with WISD and the city of Waco,” Erwin said.
The school district won’t relinquish Paul Tyson Field until a new stadium is in place, Karr said. Interlocal agreements among the three entities have not yet been finalized, but the expo center project can move forward because it is on county-owned land.
However, the whole site is still considered throughout the design process, said Bill Bourne, architect and associate principal with Populous. The expo center is being designed knowing it will be the first impression visitors get upon entering the location, he said. The design, with an imposing portal entry, fits in with the overall campus architecture, he said.
“What we’ve heard through the county and everyone that this should be a destination, a destination that’s going to bring a whole new group of people to Waco and the county and the fairgrounds,” Bourne said.
The expo center is being designed for functional flexibility, he said. The space can be used for six basketball courts to 12 volleyball courts. It can be a meeting space for 250 people or 2,500 people, he said.
Initial plans include a complete security system indoors and outdoors for the entire 60 acres, as well as a sound system that can be zoned to particular parts of the expo center, and WiFi with two networks, Karr said.
“There will be future discussions of in what form do we implement, at what time, there are all these discussions that are still happening,” Karr said.