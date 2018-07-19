McLennan County property owners could see a two-cent cut to their property tax rate next year, which would mark four straight years of cuts.
But the county government will see a revenue increase, and many taxpayers will see a higher tax bill, even with the rate cut that commissioners backed Thursday. County officials estimate that property tax revenue will increase by $1.1 million, or 1.6 percent, because of soaring property values around the county.
The proposed tax rate of 48.5293 cents per $100 of property value for fiscal year 2019, is down two cents from 2018, four cents from 2017 and five cents from 2016.
But the proposed rate is still nearly 1.4 cents above the effective rate, or the rate needed to bring in the previous year’s revenue. The effective tax rate this year is 47.1583 cents per $100 of property value. Property tax revenue accounts for $71.1 million of the total expected revenue of $104.1 million.
The proposed budget calls for $2.9 million in new personnel-related expenses, including $1.01 million for new personnel and $1.26 million for a 2.7 percent cost-of-living raise for county employees. Commissioners do not plan to give any individual raises.
The ending fund balance, or the amount of unspent revenue, is expected to be up about $900,000, to $33.7 million. Commissioners said that is a move in the right direction, though it would fall about $300,000 short of their target as they try to boost the balance over the course of several years.
County Auditor Stan Chambers said commissioners have done a better job in recent years crafting a budget that more accurately reflects how much is actually spent throughout the year.
In 2012, commissioners adopted an almost $88.1 million budget, but the county spent $78.7 million, 10.7 percent less than projected, according to county records. The gap has closed in recent years. In 2017, the adopted budget totaled almost $102.6 million, and actual expenditures came in at $97.3 million, a 5.2 percent difference, according to county records.
Budget figures are subject to change as the final appraised values will not be available until July 25.
Merit pay
Commissioners also agreed Thursday to provide incentive pay for the third year in a row and are hoping managers will shift how they distribute the one-time bonuses, County Judge Scott Felton said.
“Some of the managers, whether elected or department heads, feared pointing out good performance for fear that those that didn’t make that, hit that threshold, would be mad at the manager,” Felton said. “It takes courage to use the program properly.”
The county implemented the merit-based pay program for full-time employees in fiscal year 2016 to allow department heads and elected officials a way to reward staff. County employees have to score high enough on a performance review to qualify for the incentive, and elected officials, appointed officials and department heads are not eligible for the program.
“In all likelihood I’ll support it, but it’s been disappointing,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry said.
“A lot of it has,” Felton said.
“It just doesn’t seem like it should be that hard to do,” Perry said.
The incentive pay does not become part of an employee’s regular salary.
In 2017, 293 of 316 eligible McLennan County employees scored well enough to receive a portion of the county’s first incentive payment.
“I’m fine with doing incentive pay again as long as we can address the policy issues of it,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones said.
Commissioners plan to file a proposed budget with the county clerk for public inspection by July 31, the same day they are scheduled to vote on the tax rate. The budget is expected to be finalized Aug. 28.