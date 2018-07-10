McLennan County commissioners got their first look Tuesday at $108 million in budget requests from department heads for next fiscal year.
The requests include 42 new personnel positions and 24 new vehicles. If all 42 positions are approved, it would add $3 million to the budget, including the training and new equipment that would be required. The sheriff's office is asking for 25 new jail division positions and nine new positions in the sheriff's office itself.
County Auditor Stan Chambers said the county's fund balance is expected to be at $33.9 million, or 31 percent of general fund expenditures, by the Oct. 1 start of the upcoming fiscal year. Commissioners have set a policy to increase the fund balance each year until 2020, Chambers said. The fund balance would see a $5 million reduction if all $108 million in department head requests are approved, he said.
The current property tax rate is 50.5293 cents per $100 of property value, down two cents from the 2017 rate and down three cents from the 2016 rate.
Each penny on the tax rate will bring in about $1.5 million in taxes, Chambers said.
The effective tax rate for fiscal year 2019, or the rate that would bring in the same revenue the county collected in 2018, is 47.1583 cents per $100 property value.
With the tax rate unchanged, the county would bring in a total of $106.6 million in revenue. With the effective rate, the county's total revenue would be about $101.3 million.
Chambers suggested commissioners review permanent improvement project requests before discussing where to set the tax rate.
McLennan County employees got an across the board 2.5 percent raise last year, adding about $1.27 million to the budget. A 2 percent cost-of-living adjustment for the upcoming fiscal year would cost $1.06 million, and a 4 percent adjustment would cost $2.12 million, according to county documents.
Commissioners agreed to add a $1 placeholder for a “property purchase” and “new construction” line item in anticipation of selling the Grand Karem Shrine building at 701 Washington Ave.
County Judge Scott Felton said “if and when, and that decision will be very quickly,” the county sells the downtown building, it will need to find a new place for the offices housed there. It could require renovations or new construction, he said.
“All options are on the table in regards to location, and relocation, in the next few months,” Felton said.
The county in May hired commercial real estate agent Jim Peevey at Reid Peevey Real Estate Company to sell the mostly-empty, 53,500-square-foot structure built in 1928. The county has owned it since 1995, and only uses a portion of the space for county business.
Commissioners plan to file a proposed budget with the county clerk for public inspection by July 31, the same day they are scheduled to vote on the tax rate. The budget is expected to be finalized Aug. 28.
McLennan County commissioners will resume budget discussions at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners courtroom on the first floor of the McLennan County Courthouse, 501 Washington Ave.