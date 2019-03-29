The GOP primary for the 2020 election is almost a year away, but three local Republicans have already announced they will vie to be Precinct 3 McLennan County commissioner.
W. Leslie Long, 41, a mortgage loan officer and real estate broker who lives in West, announced his candidacy this week for the seat now held by Will Jones.
“I desire to serve my community where my education, experience and business expertise can best be utilized,” Long said in a statement announcing his candidacy. “As a loan officer, I see firsthand how property taxes are affecting mortgage payments countywide. Controlling budgetary issues and taxes are vital for McLennan County to remain an affordable place to live.”
George Brinegar, vice chairman of the McLennan County Republican Party, announced his candidacy for the 2020 race earlier this month. Jones later told supporters he will seek a third four-year term.
"I was really humbled by the amount of support when I started going around talking to people," Jones said in an interview Friday. "People were asking me if I was going to run again."
Since his election in 2012, Jones has represented Precinct 3, which includes West, Elm Mott, Lacy Lakeview and Bellmead. He said he would like another term to continue working on ongoing county issues. He supports turning the privately run Jack Harwell Detention Center back to county control, and wants to continue improvements of roads and bridges in his precinct.
During his last re-election bid, Jones' primary opponent recorded a 2015 call in which Jones offered to personally reimburse the opponent's $1,250 filing fee if he would drop out of the race. Jones was re-elected but in March 2017, after the election, he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge of offering a gift to a public servant. He pleaded guilty in exchange for a sentence of a year of deferred probation, 80 hours of community service and a $4,000 fine.
Long, a former Waco resident who recently moved with his wife to West, said he is running because he wants to be involved in local issues, not because he has anything against Jones.
"I don't really know him that well," Long said. "I thought he might be stepping down."
Long, a native of Marlin, is a 2000 graduate of Baylor University. He moved back to Waco in 2003 and started his own mortgage company. He also was a partner in Austin's on the Avenue, renovating a vacant building on Austin Avenue for a nightclub about a decade ago.