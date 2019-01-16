McLennan County Auditor Stan Chambers is leaving his job to return to Anderson County after earning a reputation for improving budget transparency, modernizing accounting practices and strengthening internal auditing procedures that uncovered financial improprieties by two elected officials.
Chambers, 57, who owns a family farm in Anderson County, said he has been told he will be hired on Friday as auditor in Anderson County, where he worked for almost eight years before taking the job with McLennan County in March 2011.
Chambers informed county officials this week that he would be resigning his position to move back to the Palestine area of East Texas.
County auditors are hired and supervised by state district judges to maintain their autonomy from commissioners courts, which set county budgets. Judge Ralph Strother, McLennan County's senior state district judge, said he and the other four judges will start a search to replace Chambers, who will leave office Feb. 15.
Frances Bartlett, Chambers' first assistant county auditor, is said to be a front-runner to replace Chambers.
"Stan's professional abilities in handling the duties of auditor and the budgeting process have been invaluable," Strother said. "We hate to be losing him, but our loss is Anderson County's gain. We wish him well in the future."
Chambers said he and his wife, Patti, whom he met at Baylor University, have plans to retire to the family farm in Anderson County, where they spend most weekends. The auditor's job in Anderson County came open, and he decided to seize the opportunity to move back to the area because he said county auditor's jobs do not come open that often.
"I hate to leave, really," Chambers said. "It has been a great place to work. We have the best district judges you could ask for, and the commissioners court is working well together and we have a wonderful staff. They are all very qualified and we all get along well."
Judge Matt Johnson of 54th State District Court said Chambers' departure is a real loss for the county.
"As county auditor, he has truly served as a watchdog over taxpayers' funds and on occasion has uncovered inappropriate use of such funds," Johnson said. "Stan has provided wise counsel to the commissioners and the county judge during difficult financial times and helped to right the county's finances. The district judges will have a hard time finding an individual with Stan's intellect, education and temperament to serve as our county auditor. Stan leaves the county with my gratitude for serving ethically, honorably and humbly and I wish him well in his future endeavors."
Chambers, who uncovered improprieties that led to the ouster of two county commissioners in Anderson County before he moved to Waco, also discovered financial irregularities that led to Texas Rangers' investigations and the subsequent felony convictions of former McLennan County Tax-Assessor Collector Buddy Skeen and former McLennan County Justice of the Peace Jean Laster Boone.
Skeen, who served 23 years as tax assessor-collector, pleaded guilty to five felony counts involving misuse of county property and vehicles. He was placed on probation after serving 180 days in a state jail in Dallas.
Laster Boone was placed on felony probation for falsifying county mileage vouchers. She later was sent to federal prison for stealing more than $16,000 in Social Security benefits from a friend who had died four years before.
"I am proud of a few things," Chambers said, downplaying his role in the resignations and convictions of Skeen and Laster. "I really led in making a lot of changes in the accounting system, making things more efficient, bringing them into more current methodology of accounting. I believe I have strengthened internal auditing functions, and really, one of the biggest things is we completely revamped the presentation of the budget.
"We made it a lot more simple, where, I believe, the man on the street, the taxpayers, can understand, and if they look at it, they can see what the various departments are looking to spend. Before, it was fairly complex. You needed a pretty thorough understanding of accounting to understand it."
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said he has enjoyed working with Chambers and is sorry to see him leave.
"I think we work well together," Felton said. "I give Stan a lot of credit for bringing more organization into the budget process than we had previously. He and his staff have it running like a well-oiled machine. He has a lot of information at his fingertips that he brought to all the commissioners and he was very resourceful. The other thing I give him credit for is having a tremendous team that works in the auditor's department. They are all very capable people."
Chambers, who oversees a budget of $107 million in McLennan County, will oversee a budget of $20 million in Anderson County. He has been a certified public accountant since 1989.