After three years and almost $1 million in work, McLennan County leaders have addressed almost all of the more than 350 Americans with Disabilities Act violations identified at county properties.
The U.S. Department of Justice identified a slew of violations during a 2011 inspection and reached a settlement with the county in 2015 that resulted in a 145-page list of required repairs at more than 20 buildings, and deadlines for each.
One major project that remains is the third-floor skywalk linking the main McLennan County Courthouse building and the annex building, County Administrator Dustin Chapman said. Plans include wider and lighter doors and a wheelchair lift to address an incline that is too steep near the skywalk, Chapman said.
Commissioners will also need to decide whether to add air conditioning to the skywalk, he said. Air conditioning is not a necessity but has long been a consideration for the structure, which is clad predominantly in glass.
“Really it’s just a few, just a handful of bid packages and everything should be done,” he said.
McLennan County has spent $981,151 on ADA-related expenses since the settlement, first assistant county auditor Frances Bartlett said.
County Judge Scott Felton said commissioners are scheduled to get a lengthy update on the status of all the projects after the first of the year.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry said he is still curious to see how the skywalk updates will work. The architect is still working on that design, Perry said.
The county’s building and maintenance department has been able to handle many of the projects required by the 2015 settlement in-house, Perry said. The required repairs ranged from adding or relocating signs to major structural work.
Not all violations were physical. Some required the county review and adjust its programs and services, emergency management and disaster prevention policies, and the sheriff’s office’s policies and procedures.
“We’ve spent far less than what I anticipated we would,” Perry said. “Our maintenance department has done a wonderful job.”
The Department of Justice has also been flexible on deadlines as unexpected issues have arisen and has worked with the county on “outside the box” ideas, Chapman said.
“They were very gracious working with us as we paired that list down,” he said.
For instance, instead of having to make every courtroom compliant with ADA standards, any trial or hearing that involves an individual with disabilities can be transferred to the courtroom used by visiting judges, which is ADA compliant, Chapman said.
Also, the McLennan County Jail would have needed millions of dollars in work to meet ADA standards. Instead of doing that work, the county was able to implement a policy to house inmates with disabilities in the adjacent Jack Harwell Detention Center, which is also owned by the county and meets ADA requirements.
Deadlines for several major repairs at the Extraco Events Center grounds were also adapted after the county announced plans for a major overhaul of facilities on the 60-acre fairgrounds site, which will be paid for with a tax on rental cars and hotel stays that voters approved in May 2017. ADA violations will be addressed as part of that project, to avoid making major repairs to facilities that may not be in place much longer.
The county avoided having to make changes to the former Grand Karem Shrine building at Seventh Street and Washington Avenue and its parking lot because Magnolia is buying the building.
A few private facilities the county used as vote centers needed costly repairs, but the county decided to move some vote centers to other facilities rather than pay for fixes.
Likewise, the Precinct 4 justice of the peace office in McGregor needed repairs that would have cost more than the value of the building. The county instead chose to buy a different building for the office, and the architect is working on designs for the remodel of the former bank, Perry said.
“We’ve got a lot of projects and we need to get them going,” Perry said.